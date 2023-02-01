Alex Murdaugh trial - live: Jury hears crucial data from Maggie’s cellphone after focus on family’s guns
Fourth day of testimony concludes in Walterboro, Colleton County, South Carolina as Alex Murdaugh stands trial for murders of wife Maggie and son Paul
Alex Murdaugh’s words in the aftermath of the murders of his wife and son continued to be a focus on Tuesday in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina.
In his second interview with law enforcement officers — three days after he is accused of shooting dead Maggie, 52, and Paul, 22, at the family’s estate in Islandton — he appeared to say: “I did him so bad” in reference to his son.
While prosecutors sought to suggest that he slipped up, others raised doubts, with some believing he says: “They did him so bad.”
The jury was also presented with more information about the wide variety of ammunition found at the property matching that used in the murders, as well as details of the Murdaugh sons’ guns. Intriguingly, twice prosecutors have referred to a credit card statement found in the garbage with a purchase from Gucci circled.
Some of the most riveting evidence of the day came from detailed analysis of Maggie’s cellphone data from which prosecutors are trying to pinpoint an accurate time of death from the phone’s event log.
The trial is only one of Mr Murdaugh’s troubles in a saga spanning a botched hitman plot, multi-million-dollar fraud schemes, and unexplained deaths.
The 54-year-old heir to a prominent legal dynasty is accused of gunning down wife Maggie, 52, and their son Paul, 22, on the grounds of the sprawling family estate in Islandton back on 7 June 2021.
He was arrested in July 2022 and charged with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
An investigator has admitted “it’s possible” that two shooters killed Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son as the legal scion’s attorneys sought to pick holes in the evidence gathered from the bloody crime scene.
SLED special agent Melinda Worley returned to the stand in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Monday morning as Mr Murdaugh’s high-profile murder trial entered its second week.
Under cross-examination by defence attorney Dick Harpootlian, Agent Morley was grilled about what she observed at the crime scene and what the direction and angle of the fatal bullets could suggest about how Maggie and Paul were shot dead.
Final texts revealed as bloody crime scene photos shown
The final text messages and phone calls made by Paul and Maggie Murdaugh before their brutal shooting murders were revealed in court for the first time at the homicide trial of their father and husband Alex Murdaugh.
In Colleton County Court in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Monday, jurors heard how Paul, 22, placed a call on his cellphone to friend Rogan Gibson at 8.44pm on the night of 7 June 2021.
Five minutes later, at 8.49pm, Mr Gibson sent Paul a text message: “See if you can get a good picture of it. Marion wants to send it to a girl we know that’s a vet. Get him to sit and stay. He shouldn’t move around too much.”
The message – believed to be about a dog Paul was taking care of for him – went unanswered.
A timeline of murders, financial fraud, unexplained deaths and arrest
Disgraced legal dynasty heir Alex Murdaugh is currently on trial in a South Carolina courthouse for the murders of his wife and son.
Mr Murdaugh, 54, is accused of shooting Paul, 22, twice with a shotgun and Maggie, 52, five times with a rifle on the family’s sprawling hunting lodge in Islandton on 7 June 2021.
He was arrested more than a year later in July 2022 and charged with their murders.
In the 19 months since the brutal double murders propelled the Murdaughs onto national headlines, a series of other scandals, allegations and alleged crimes have also come to light.
Here’s a timeline of the key moments in the case:
The big question in court: Did Murdaugh accidentally confess to murder?
Alex Murdaugh’s high-profile trial took a dramatic turn on Monday when jurors heard that the legal scion may have unwittingly slipped up and confessed to the murders of his wife and son.
Audio from Mr Murdaugh’s second interview with law enforcement was played in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Monday, revealing the disgraced legal dynasty heir’s shocking five-word statement for the first time.
“I did him so bad,” he appeared to say about his son.
Key revelations from the Alex Murdaugh murder trial so far
Agent insists Murdaugh suggested he killed his son
A state agent insisted Tuesday he heard a possible confession from Alex Murdaugh even after defense attorneys for the disgraced South Carolina lawyer slowed the audio down during Murdaugh’s double murder trial.
At question is whether Murdaugh said “I did him so bad” or “They did him so bad” as he sobbed and spoke to state agents during a recorded interview three days after Murdaugh’s wife and son were killed.
State Law Enforcement Division Senior Special Agent Jeff Croft testified he was “100% confident” Murdaugh said “I.”
Murdaugh cellphone data revealed as trial hears detail on ammo found at house
Cellphone data has revealed Alex Murdaugh called his wife’s phone in the minutes after she was brutally shot dead – while ammunition matching that used to kill her and their son was located on the family’s property.
The trial of the heir to a powerful legal empire continued in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Tuesday, with cyber experts and a Verizon employee delving into the final communications made on Maggie and Paul’s cellphones on the night they were killed.
Court goes into recess
Court has gone into recess until 9.30am on Wednesday when Lt Dove’s testimony will continue.