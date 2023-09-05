Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys to unveil ‘mystery evidence’ as he demands new murder trial – live updates
Follow live as Murdaugh’s attorneys hold press conference to announce motion for new trial – week after son Buster Murdaugh broke silence in first TV interview
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh is demanding a new trial for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul – claiming that mysterious “newly discovered evidence” has come to light since his conviction.
Murdaugh’s attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin will hold a press conference at 2.30pm local time on Tuesday afternoon on the grounds of the South Carolina State House in Columbia as they file a motion requesting a retrial in the high-profile case.
At the briefing, they will unveil for the first time the mysterious new evidence that they claim warrants a new trial.
The latest development comes one week after the convicted killer lost some of his inmate privileges after he fed information to Fox Nation documentary “The Fall of the House of Murdaugh” without permission from prison officials.
In the documentary, Murdaugh’s only surviving son Buster also broke his silence to give his first TV interview.
In it, he insisted that he still believes his father is innocent but admitted that he may be a psychopath.
Murdaugh is currently behind bars at the McCormick Correctional Institution where he is serving two life sentences for the 7 June 2021 murders of Maggie and Paul.
