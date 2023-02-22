Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jurors at Alex Murdaugh’s high-profile double murder trial heard on Wednesday that a piece of his son’s skull “the size of a baseball” was left behind at the crime scene by South Carolina investigators.

In dramatic testimony in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, Mr Murdaugh’s former law firm partner at PMPED Mark Ball described a chaotic crime scene on both the night of the murders and the next day – with evidence left out in the elements or left behind altogether.

Mr Ball, who knew Mr Murdaugh for three decades and was close to the family, said that SLED had released the crime scene back to the Murdaugh family by the morning of 8 June 2021 – just hours on from the murders.

He said he went down to the dog kennels of the family’s Moselle estate in Islandton and made a grim discovery.

“A piece of Paul’s skull the size of a baseball was there,” he said.

There was also birdshot pellets still scattered on the floor and the shelves of the feed room, he said.

Mr Ball said he was furious with what he saw.

“It really infuriated me,” he said, adding that “it was still a pretty raw scene”.

He said he contacted SLED and asked if they needed to collect more from the scene but was told that they had everything they needed.

The defence’s case has sought to cast doubts on the preservation and collection of evidence from the crime scene – indicating that the investigation into the murders may have been botched from the get go.

Mr Ball testified that he rushed to the Murdaugh’s property on the night of 7 June – as soon as he learned about the murders of Maggie and Paul.

He said he arrived there at around 10.50pm – aroudn two hours after the murders and around 40 minutes after Mr Murdaugh called 911 claiming to have found their bodies.

Mr Ball described arriving at the scene and finding multiple other people on the scene.

He said that there was no barriers or roadblocks around the area and the crime scene wasn’t taped off. Mr Ball claimed that he told an officer that they needed to tape off the area.

“People kept pulling in… more and more people kept showing up,” he said.

Mr Ball said that he himself walked around the crime scene and saw Paul’s body covered in a sheet.

By that time, there was a storm in the air and he was concerned as he could see water dripping off the roof of the feed room onto his body.

He said he was “p***ed off” by what he saw.

“One it’s a crime scene, you don’t want water dripping all over the place,” he said.

“But more importantly I thought it was disrespectful. Paul was a good young man and quite frankly, it just p***ed me off.”

Before the day’s proceedings got under way, Mr Murdaugh’s attorneys asked Judge Clifton Newman to bring an order preventing the prosecution from cross-examining Mr Murdaugh about his string of alleged financial crimes should he take the stand in his own defence.

Jim Griffin said that the legal team had not yet decided whether or not Mr Murdaugh will testify in his murder trial but that they wanted the financial crimes to be off limits if he does.