Alex Murdaugh’s surviving son Buster has testified at his father’s trial for the murders of the 26-year-old’s mother Maggie and brother Paul.
Buster – who has sat in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, every day since the start of the trial – was called to the witness stand by the defence on Tuesday morning.
His testimony comes after the defence began its case on Friday, fighting back against a trove of circumstantial evidence including cellphone and car data, a damning video allegedly placing Mr Murdaugh at the crime scene and apparent holes in his alibi.
Jurors have already heard four weeks of dramatic testimony from 61 witnesses for the prosecution, culminating with a detailed timeline piecing together the final movements of the two victims – and the movements of their accused killer.
Among the revelations in the 88-page timeline was a voicemail message revealing Maggie and Paul had discovered the disgraced attorney’s stash of opioids a month before their murders.
Testifying for the defence, an expert witness claimed that the shooter could only be 5’2” to have fired some of the shots at the crime scene. Forensic engineer Mike Sutton then faced tough cross-examination from the prosecution.
A bombshell voicemail message has revealed that Alex Murdaugh’s wife Maggie and son Paul found “bags of pills” in the accused killer’s bag just one month before their murders.
The message, on 6 May 2021, shows Paul confronting his father about the discovery of the drugs – at a time when the disgraced attorney claims he was spending up to $60,000 a week to feed a 20-year opioid addiction.
“I am still in EB because when you get here we have to talk. Mom found several bags of pills in your computer bag,” it says, referring to Edisto Beach, the Murdaugh family’s beach home.
Newly obtained car data has placed Alex Murdaugh at the spot where his wife’s phone was later found dumped – before he quickly sped away from the scene.
The data, handed over by General Motors just last week, shows the disgraced legal dynasty heir left the family home in his 2021 Chevy Suburban at 9.07pm on the night of 7 June 2021 – just minutes after he allegedly shot and killed his wife Maggie and son Paul.
Key revelations from the Alex Murdaugh murder trial... so far
It’s a dramatic saga that now includes murder, a botched hitman plot, multi-million-dollar fraud schemes and a series of unexplained deaths.
The now-disbarred attorney denies the allegations and has pleaded not guilty.
Mr Murdaugh’s trial got underway at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on 23 January.
The prosecution has now wrapped up its case with the defence beginning its own case on 17 February – where Mr Murdaugh is expected to take the stand.
Here are the key revelations from the trial so far:
Surviving son Buster gives stoic testimony as dad smiles on at murder trial
Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son Buster gave stoic testimony as his father looked on smiling in the South Carolina courtroom where he is on trial for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.
Buster – who has attended the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, every day since the start of the high-profile trial in a show of support for his father – was the first witness called to the stand by the defence on Tuesday morning.
Murdaugh’s son recounts father telling him mother and brother were murdered
Buster Murdaugh has taken to the stand to testify at the double murder trial of his father, Alex Murdaugh. The only surviving son of Maggie and Alex Murdaugh recalled how he found out about the murder of his brother and mother. He said his father called him and "sounded odd" on the call before he asked if he was sitting down and broke the news to him. "I kinda just sat there for a minute, I was in shock," Buster Murdaugh recalled. Buster said his father had been “destroyed” and “heartbroken” in the aftermath of the murders. Sign up for our newsletters.
Judge compares defence attorney to Kyrie Irving after he shared ‘sloppy investigation’ post
The judge in Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial has compared one of his defence attorneys to Kyrie Irving as he scolded him for a social media post branding the criminal investigation “sloppy”.
At the start of day 19 of the disgraced legal scion’s trial in the Colleton County Courthouse on Tuesday, Judge Clifton Newman questioned Mr Murdaugh’s attorney Jim Griffin about one of his tweets about the case.
On Saturday, Mr Griffin shared a link to a The Washington Post op-ed titled: “Alex Murdaugh trial reveals a sloppy investigation.”
How Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial became a circus
Murder. A botched hitman plot. Mystery deaths. Millions of dollars of stolen money. Opioid addiction.
The case involving Alex Murdaugh appears to have it all when it comes to drama and plot twists.
It’s then little surprise that his murder trial now going on in Walterboro, South Carolina, has captivated the public all across America.
But it should then also come as little surprise to see the high-profile case spilling out into a spectacle far beyond the testimony jurors are hearing in the courtroom.
In just one dramatic week, the trial has been rocked by a bomb threat, apparently obscene gestures and bad behaviour from the Murdaugh family members, a controversial GoFundMe account and a Covid-19 outbreak among jurors.
Here’s how Mr Murdaugh’s murder trial has descended into a circus:
Behind the sensational true-crime saga, a human story of loss
Clémence Michallon speaks to Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason, directors of the new Netflix documentary about the Murdaugh case and its impact on the community.
