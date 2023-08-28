No arrests after GOP activist Alex Talcott stabbed to death in his home

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Republican legal activist was stabbed to death inside his New Hampshire home over the weekend, and investigators are trying to determine if the perpetrator was acting in self-defense.

Alexander Talcott, 41, was found dead with a stab wound to his neck early Saturday morning in Durham, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office confirmed on Sunday.

No arrests have been made in the stabbing death, which has been ruled a homicide.

It remains under investigation as police are trying to determine if the person who stabbed Talcott was acting in self-defense, the AG’s office said.

That person’s name has not been released.

William O’Brien, the state director of the New Hampshire chapter of the Republican National Lawyers Association (RNLA) said in a statement to NBC10 Boston that Talcott stood out as “a staunch advocate for the core values of the Republican Party” who had an “unwavering belief in liberty, free markets and limited government.”

“Alex was an exceptionally skilled champion for the rule of law and the importance of fair and honest elections. We will forever honor Alex’s selfless dedication and profound contributions to our shared vision of liberty through legal processes,” Mr O’Brien added.

“His legacy will undoubtedly inspire future generations within the RNLA and the greater legal community.”