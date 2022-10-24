Jump to content

Former Minneapolis police officer Alexander Kueng pleads guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter in killing of George Floyd

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Monday 24 October 2022 15:41

Former Minneapolis police officer Alexander Kueng has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd in late May 2020.

The plea was in exchange for a count of aiding and abetting second-degree being dismissed, according to the Associated Press.

The plea came as jury selection was about to start on Monday. Kueng is the second officer to plead guilty to the charge levelled by the state following former officer Thomas Lane who pled guilty to the same charge.

Fellow former officer Tou Thao is set to go to trial this week.

Kueng, Lane, and Thao have already been convicted on federal charges of willfully violating the civil rights of Mr Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man.

Lane was sentenced to two and a half years, Kueng to three years, and Thao to three and a half years in the federal case.

Some members of the Floyd family and a number of activists have argued that those sentences were too lenient.

More follows...

