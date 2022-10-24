Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Former Minneapolis police officer Alexander Kueng has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd in late May 2020.

The plea was in exchange for a count of aiding and abetting second-degree being dismissed, according to the Associated Press.

The plea came as jury selection was about to start on Monday. Kueng is the second officer to plead guilty to the charge levelled by the state following former officer Thomas Lane who pled guilty to the same charge.

Fellow former officer Tou Thao is set to go to trial this week.

Kueng, Lane, and Thao have already been convicted on federal charges of willfully violating the civil rights of Mr Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man.

Lane was sentenced to two and a half years, Kueng to three years, and Thao to three and a half years in the federal case.

Some members of the Floyd family and a number of activists have argued that those sentences were too lenient.

More follows...