Alijah Kensinger: Tennessee issues amber alert for six-year-old who went missing ‘playing in the woods’
Dog reportedly returned home without boy as search underway
Tennessee authorities have issued an amber alert for missing six-year-old Alijah Kensinger, who reportedly went missing after playing in woods near his home.
An alert was issued on Thursday night by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) for Alijah, who said he “went to play in the woods” near his home but did not return.
“We need your help to find six-year-old Alijah Kensinger, who is missing from Tellico Plains in Monroe County,” the bureau said in an alert.
“He went to play in the woods near his home in the area of New Highway 68 in Tellico Plains this afternoon and hasn’t been seen since”.
He was last seen wearing jeans, a grey hooded jacket with a red zipper, and orange and black sneakers, and is 4’00”, 55 pounds, with sandy brown hair and brown eyes.
A search for Alijah was underway on Thursday and resumed on Friday morning, with more than 100 people reportedly taking part.
According to WVLT-TV, Alijah had been under his grandmother’s watch on Thursday afternoon and his family dog did return home and wet – but without Alijah. That however remains to be confirmed.
Authorities have meanwhile reportedly cautioned against people aiding the search in creeks in Monroe County, with conditions wet after rainfall.
