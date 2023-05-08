What we know about victims of Texas outlet mall shooting

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Shoppers and mall workers are among the eight people killed in a mass shooting at a mall in Allen, Texas, on Saturday.

The shooting unfolded at around 3.30pm local time at the crowded Dallas-area Allen Premium Outlets mall on Saturday afternoon as families and friends enjoyed their weekends.

Mauricio Garcia, 33, drove to the mall with an AR-15-style rifle and opened fire outside the stores.

He was killed by a law enforcement officer who was on the scene and rushed to the gunfire.

Eight people were killed and seven others injured. As of Sunday evening, Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd said three wounded people were in critical condition and four were stable.

Police have not released a possible motive behind the shooting but the gunman was wearing a patch reading “RWDS” – standing for Right Wing Death Squad – as he carried out the rampage.

Police sources told NBC News that Garcia – an Army veteran who worked as a security guard – had also posted neo-Nazi and white supremacist content online.

While details are yet to emerge about the gunman and what led up to the horror attack, the identities of those killed are coming to light.

Here’s what we know so far about the victims:

Christian LaCour

Christian LaCour, a security guard who worked at the mall, was identified as one of the people killed in the gunfire by his family.

LaCour was 20 years old and had grown up in nearby Farmersville area.

He was working as a security guard at the mall when he was shot and killed on Saturday.

Christian LaCour was killed in the shooting in Allen, Texas (Facebook)

LaCour’s grandmother had posted on social media on Saturday, saying his family was unable to locate him.

She then later paid tribute to him in another post.

“He was such a beautiful soul,” she wrote. “I was so proud of him and so glad I got to see him 2 weeks ago.”

LaCour’s family said they are still processing his passing and that it has broken their hearts that they have to spread this news to others.

Aishwarya Thatikonda

Aishwarya Thatikonda, an engineer who moved to the US from India, was also identified by family members as one of the victims.

Thatikonda was shopping with a friend at the mall when she was shot and killed by the gunman, a family representative told WFAA.

Aishwarya Thatikonda died in the Allen mall shooting (Family photo)

Her friend was also shot and injured in the shooting and is currently in stable condition in hospital.

Thatikonda’s family is planning to fly her body to India where she has family.

The other six victims are yet to be identified but witnesses have said they saw young children among the dead.