✕ Close Shooting at Texas outlet mall

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Texas mall gunman allegedly stalked the mall in the weeks before the shooting to identify peak visitation times, according to an extremism researcher who found a Russian social media profile belonging to the shooter.

The motive for the attack remains unknown but the gunman was wearing a patch reading “RWDS” – standing for Right Wing Death Squad – as he carried out the rampage.

Investigators in Texas are also looking into possible neo-Nazi and white supremacist beliefs of the gunman who killed eight in the mass shooting at a shopping mall in Allen.

Mauricio Garcia, 33, was identified as the shooter who drove to the Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday afternoon and opened fire on innocent shoppers with an AR-15-style rifle.

Posts allegedly written by Garcia, reviewed by The Independent and extremism researchers, include photos showing SS and swastika tattoos, praise for Adolf Hitler, misogynistic screeds that echo incel ideas and forums, and complaints about the state of his mental health.

Eight people, including three members of a family, died in the attack before the gunman was shot dead by a law enforcement officer.