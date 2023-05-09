Allen mall shooting – update: ‘Neo Nazi’ gunman stalked shopping centre to find ‘peak’ visiting time
Mauricio Garcia, 33, was identified as the gunman who killed eight victims in a mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday
Shooting at Texas outlet mall
The Texas mall gunman allegedly stalked the mall in the weeks before the shooting to identify peak visitation times, according to an extremism researcher who found a Russian social media profile belonging to the shooter.
The motive for the attack remains unknown but the gunman was wearing a patch reading “RWDS” – standing for Right Wing Death Squad – as he carried out the rampage.
Investigators in Texas are also looking into possible neo-Nazi and white supremacist beliefs of the gunman who killed eight in the mass shooting at a shopping mall in Allen.
Mauricio Garcia, 33, was identified as the shooter who drove to the Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday afternoon and opened fire on innocent shoppers with an AR-15-style rifle.
Posts allegedly written by Garcia, reviewed by The Independent and extremism researchers, include photos showing SS and swastika tattoos, praise for Adolf Hitler, misogynistic screeds that echo incel ideas and forums, and complaints about the state of his mental health.
Eight people, including three members of a family, died in the attack before the gunman was shot dead by a law enforcement officer.
A heroic store worker died in the mass shooting at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, after she risked her own life to hide customers in a bathroom closet, according to a woman who survived the horrific attack.
Racquel Lee told CBS News that she had decided to go on an impromptu shopping trip to the Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday afternoon.
She pulled up outside the H&M store and was shopping inside when the gunman pulled up outside the very same store at around 3.30pm local time and began opening fire indiscriminately on anyone in sight.
Ms Lee broke down in tears as she recalled the panic as she and her fellow shoppers heard the gunshots ringing out and realised what was happening.
“It sounded like a war zone,” she said. “It was horrifying and it felt like you were in a dream. Like, just shock.”
As the shooting unfolded, an unidentified store associate sprung into action, ushering her and 12 others into the store bathroom.
There, the female employee – who has not been identified – hid the shoppers inside the storage closet and then left the room again.
Ms Lee said that the group hunkered down in the closet trying to stay silent for fear that the gunman would find them.
They desperately tried to call 911 but had no signal in the closet, she said.
“We were in a bathroom closet, and we were just in the closet trying not be heard, crying, praying – people were trying to call 911. We couldn’t dial out,” she sobbed.
“I remember thinking that he’s coming in here next, oh god, and I was hoping we didn’t get hit by a bullet.”
She added: “And then the store associate saved our lives.”
Audio released on Sunday reportedly reveals the moment a heroic officer frantically requested backup before neutralising the Texas mall gunman.
Andrea Blanco reports:
Moment officer makes frantic request for backup before taking down Texas mall shooter
Eight people were killed during the vicious attack that also left seven others injured at the Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas, on Saturday afternoon
Texas gunman wore ‘Right Wing Death Squad’ patch as he killed eight at mall, says report
The gunman who murdered eight people in a mass shooting at a Texas outlet mall wore a “Right Wing Death Squad” patch on his chest and may have held white supremacist beliefs, says a report.
Mauricio Garcia, 33, jumped out of a silver car and opened fire on a crowd of shoppers with an AR-15 rifle on Saturday afternoon at the Allen Premium Outlets in the city of Allen.
Now investigators are looking at the shooter’s possible far-right political beliefs as a motive for the shooting, people familiar with the investigation told The Washington Post.
No official motivation for the killings has been given by police, but sources told the newspaper that Garcia had an “RWDS” patch on his chest, which stands for “Right Wing Death Squad.” The phrase is popular with neo-Nazis, white supremacists and right-wing extremists, the newspaper reported.
Hundreds of shoppers fled from Allen Premium Outlets, a large outdoor shopping centre, after gunfire erupted at about 3.30pm local time on Saturday.
Details continue to emerge about the shooting that left eight victims and the gunman dead at Allen Premium Outlets in Texas. Bevan Hurley and Rachel Sharp report
Police are investigating whether the mall shooting in Allen, Texas, was motivated by white supremacist ideals.
If that’s the case, the incident bears similarities with a 2019 incident.
Then, a Texas man was accused of killing 23 primarily Hispanic people at an El Paso Walmart popular with visitors from Mexico.
Alleged gunman Patrick Crusius, who was charged with 90 criminal counts under federal hate crime law, will go on trial in January of 2024.
Social media posts show gunman adopting white supremacist ideals
Some on social media are dismissing the notion the Texas mall gunman could be a white supremacist because he is also of Hispanic heritage.
The reality is a more nuanced picture of how hate works in America.
Many of the posts allegedly written by Mauricio Garcia, the 33-year-old who was fatally shot by police after he fired an AR-style rifle at the outlet mall, discuss or reference his Hispanic heritage, underscoring the ways in which white supremacism, fascism and violent extremist ideologies often escape rigid racial or ethnic lines.
Virulent antisemite and white nationalist Nick Fuentes has a half-Mexican father, and Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the Proud Boys who was convicted of seditious conspiracy for his role in the Capitol attack, is Afro-Cuban.
Nazi propaganda website The Daily Stormer also began publishing in Spanish in 2017 in an effort to seize on Latin American audiences. The ok.ru profile mentions the website and its founder Andrew Anglin.
“I think I even read in the news Hispanics could be the new white supremist [sic],” one of the ok.ru post reads. “Just the other day this black dude told me the line is blurring. He can’t tell the difference anymore. Someone would look white but their [sic] actually Hispanic.”
In photographs of his spiral-bound diary entries, he also said he wore an “It’s OK to be White” shirt and that he is Hispanic whether he “likes it or not.”
Witness describes horrifying scene
A man who witnessed the horrifying shooting at Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday has opened up about the devastating scene he witnessed as he tried to rescue victims after a gunman opened fire.
Steven Spainhouer, a resident of Allen, Texas, was not at the mall when the shooting unfolded but rushed to the scene after his son, who was working at an H&M store in the outlet, called him.
“I never imagined in 100 years I would be thrust into the position of being the first first-responder on the site to take care of people,” Mr Spainhouer told CBS News.
Mr Spainhouer described finding victims who had lost body parts and were covered in blood as he attempted to find survivors.