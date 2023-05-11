✕ Close Shooting at Texas outlet mall

The Texas mall gunman posted a chilling video online of himself in a Scream mask moments before he murdered eight victims in a horror mass shooting.

On Saturday (6 May), Mauricio Garcia posted the video showing himself removing the mask and asking: “Not quite what you were expecting, huh?”

The video appeared to be his final message among a trove of Nazi-related images and hate-filled rants against women and racial minorities posted in the run-up to the massacre.

Police confirmed on Tuesday that the online account, which was reviewed by The Independent, belonged to Garcia.

Garcia, 33, brought a stash of eight legally-purchased weapons to Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday where he opened fire on shoppers and employees.

Garcia had three weapons on his person and five in his vehicle, according to Hank Sibley, the regional director of the Texas Department of Safety.

Eight people, including three young children, were killed in the shooting.