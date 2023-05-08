Elementary school sisters are named among eight Texas mall shooting victims

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two more children have been identified among the eight victims who were fatally shot in the Allen, Texas mall shooting - sisters Daniela and Sofia Mendoza.

Daniela, a fourth grader, and Sofia, a second grader, were killed while at the Allen Premium Outlets with their mother, Ilda on Saturday, the Wylie Independent School District confirmed.

In a letter sent to parents and students, Superintendent David Vinson said, “Words cannot express the sadness we feel as we grieve the loss of our students. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mendoza family, the families of the victims, and all those affected by this senseless tragedy.”

"Daniela and Sofia will not be forgotten. Hug your kids, and tell them you love them," Mr Vinson added according to NBC News.

Both Daniela and Sofia attended Cox Elementary in Sachse, Texas. Cox Elementary School principal, Krista Wilson, called the girls “rays of sunshine”.

Daniela and Sofia’s mother, Ilda, remains in critical condition according to reports.

The two young girls are among the three children currently identified as victims of the mass shooting. Three-year-old James Cho was also fatally shot.

The mass shooting occurred on Saturday when gunman Mauricio Garcia arrived at the Allen Premium Outlets armed with an AR-15-style rifle and ammunition.

Garcia opened fire at people shopping at the outdoor mall, killing eight and injuring seven.

A law enforcement officer shot Garcia dead, bringing the horrific shooting to an end.

As of now, four other victims have been identified as 20-year-old Christian LaCour, 27-year-old Aishwarya Thatikonda, and Cindy and Kyu Cho - the parents of three-year-old James Cho.

Mr and Ms Cho leave behind a six-year-old son who survived the shooting.

As of now, six people who were injured remain under Medical City Healthcare’s care. According to CBS News, three people remain in critical condition, two patients are in fair condition and one patient is in good condition.