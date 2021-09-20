A lawyer for the Trump Organization’s Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg has said that he thinks more indictments are on the way.

Lawyer Bryan Scarlatos represents former President Donald Trump’s corporate finance boss told a judge on Monday that he has “strong reason to believe” that more indictments are coming their way in the ongoing investigation into Mr Trump’s real estate business.

Mr Scarlatos made the admission during Mr Weisselberg’s first appearance in court since he was arraigned on 1 July on charges of tax fraud, but he didn’t reveal what had caused him to expect further indictments.

Two Trump Organization executives have testified in front of a grand jury in recent weeks. The jury is meeting behind closed doors to hear testimony and consider the evidence.

“Mr Weisselberg is separate from the Trump Organization. He is the only individual here whose liberty is at stake,” Mr Scarlatos said. “What I am concerned about is that he will become collateral damage in a larger fight between the Trump Organization and the DA’s office.”

Mr Scarlatos mentioned the possibility of further legal action when he was arguing that the defence team should be given more time to review up to six million pages of documents that he said prosecutors are handing over as evidence. He said the review process was “a herculean task” and that new indictments would produce a “moving target”.

Prosecutors said Mr Weisselberg was “no stranger” to many of the documents as they include business records that he is likely to have either produced or reviewed in his job as the Trump Organization’s CFO.

Judge Juan Manuel Merchan gave both the prosecution and the defence until next spring to file motions in the case and said that he would decide on the motions on 12 July 2022, which is the date that Mr Weisselberg is next due to appear in court.

Judge Merchan said that he would also announce a trial date at that time and that it would likely be set for late August or early September 2022.

“The reason I mention it now is that it’s on everybody’s radar,” he said. “I don’t have an exact date yet.”

Mr Weisselberg has pleaded no guilty to the charges that he was provided with $1.7m in untaxed benefits, such as apartment rent, school tuition, and car payments.

Mr Trump’s company is also charged alongside Mr Weisselberg. Prosecutors allege that they executed a “sweeping and audacious” tax fraud scheme over the course of 15 years.

Mr Weisselberg chose to not speak to reporters as he entered and exited the court on Monday and spent the hearing sitting silently next to his attorney.

As per pandemic restrictions, everyone in the courtroom was wearing masks and plastic barriers separated the different legal teams.

Mr Trump has not been charged with a crime but has argued that the first case to stem from the two-year investigation by New York state authorities into his business is a “political Witch Hunt”. The former president has instead claimed that the way the Trump Organization conducted itself was common practice in the business world.

More follows...