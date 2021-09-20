Eric Trump mocked for complaining his family are getting subpoena after subpoena

Eric Trump, son of former President Donald Trump, went on Fox News to complain about the barrage of subpoenas the Trump Organization and members of the Trump family have received. He was roundly mocked by Twitter users for his outburst.

On Sunday, Mr Trump told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo that the Trump team is facing several investigations and that they have to respond to subpoenas “every single day”.

“The problem with the Democrats is they dig so deep that they always find themselves,” Mr Trump said. “And the reason I’m frustrated about this is every single day since my father ran for president, my father and our entire family and our company has been under investigation. Every single day, Maria, we get subpoena after subpoena after subpoena.”

“They weaponized the entire system in this country,” he added. “They’ve weaponized the DOJ. They’ve weaponized our military. They weaponized the educational system in this country. They’ve weaponized the medical system in this country. The Democrats weaponize absolutely everything they can to use against their political opponents,” Mr Trump claimed.

Mr Trump was swiftly ridiculed on Twitter for his complaints about the criminal justice system going after the Trumps.

“If Eric Trump is upset because he and his family are getting subpoena after subpoena, wait until they’re in prison and get passed around from inmate to inmate,” Lee Mays tweeted.

“Eric Trump was on Fox whining that ‘every day my family gets subpoena after subpoena after subpoena’. Plus the crayon subpoenas his kids give him on Father’s Day,” writer Paul Rudnick tweeted.

Former President Trump is facing several criminal investigations into his business deals, real estate taxes, and the Capitol riot on 6 January.

Mr Trump has said of the investigations: “There is nothing more corrupt than an investigation that is in desperate search of a crime.”

He’s also the subject of several civil suits. He stands accused of violating the Voting Rights Act and the Ku Klux Klan Act – a law that forbids intimidation tactics from being used against public officials. There are also multiple claims of fraud against the former president.

Prosecuting a former president would be unprecedented, and Mr Trump no longer enjoys the protections of higher office.

New York Law School professor and former Manhattan assistant DA, Rebecca Roiphe, told Rolling Stone magazine: “This is a significant concern for him because he’s no longer in office."

“If he committed a crime like anyone else, I don’t exactly understand how he could escape it,” she added.

A federal conviction would not stop Mr Trump from running for the White House again in 2024.

Lawyers in the tax fraud case against the Trump Organization and its Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg returned to court on Monday.

The New York State Supreme Court appearance follows a number of criminal charges that were unsealed by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr nearly three months ago.

It is alleged that Mr Weisselberg, who has worked for the Trump family since 1973, and the Trump Organization, committed tax fraud over the course of 15 years by partially paying executives at the company using untaxed benefits such as a rent-free apartment, a car, and private school tuition for Mr Weisselberg’s grandchildren.

Both Mr Weisselberg and the Trump Organisation have pleaded not guilty and Mr Trump has said that the investigation is motivated by politics.