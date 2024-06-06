The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A former New York police officer-turned-Instagram model and her alleged partner were arrested in connection with an extortion plot against a small business, officials say.

Ally Thueson, 33, has been accused of threatening to make false statements about the cosmetology business unless the owner agreed to pay her off, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

She was taken into custody alongside Elizabeth Sloanhoffer, 33, who was allegedly working with Thueson, News12 reports.

The women allegedly demanded a payment of $9,000 from the business, which the owner reportedly paid to avoid problems.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office alleges the pair threatened to spread misinformation, report fake business violations to the New York State Board of Cosmetology and to file complaints with the US Department of Labor accusing the business of fabricated employee violations.

Ally Thueson, 33, a former police officer-turned-Instagram model, has been accused of trying to extort $9,000 from a cosmetics business ( Orange County District Attorney’s Office )

The Orange County White Collar Crime task force charged the women with grand larceny and coercion. Both were released on an appearance ticket.

Before she wound up in handcuffs, Thueson worked as an Orange County Sheriff's deputy, and more recently as a police officer in the town of Woddbury, according to prosecutors.

She retired from the Woodbury Police Department in 2021.

Thueson then began modeling, and was a nominee for a Maxim Magazine Covergirl contest in 2022.

“Small business owners deserve to operate free of coercive threats of reputational harm,” District Attorney David M. Hoovler said in a statement. “These alleged criminal acts are the exact types of crimes that often go unreported and are uncovered by the hard work of the Task Force,” a multi-agency effort created in March 2023 to enhance the investigation and prosecution of public corruption and financial crimes.