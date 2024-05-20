Michael Cohen reveals Tiffany Trump was target of extortion plot

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump’s youngest daughter Tiffany Trump was the target of an extortion plot back in 2016, according to testimony from the former president’s ex-lawyer and one-time fixer Michael Cohen in court on Monday.

For a fourth day, Mr Trump’s defense attorney, Todd Blanche, questioned Cohen’s recollection of events around the time he paid adult film star Stormy Daniels hush money over an alleged extramarital affair she had with the former president.

Cohen previously testified that he called Mr Trump to inform him of the payment in the days after he wired Ms Daniels $130,000 in October 2016.

But Mr Blanche challenged what other conversations Cohen would have had with his former boss – suggesting that an October 26 2016 phone call may have been about something other than the payment to Ms Daniels.

Cohen confirmed he recalled speaking with Tiffany and David Pecker, the former publisher of The National Enquirer, about an alleged blackmail scheme involving Tiffany.

“You handled it and spoke to Mr Pecker, and Ms Trump about it and spoke with general counsel at AMI to shut this down?” Mr Blanche asked.

Cohen responded, “Yes, to Pecker and Ms Trump about it to figure out a way to shut it down.”

He insisted that his conversation with Mr Trump on October 26, 2016, was about Ms Daniels – not Tiffany.

“My recollection is that I was speaking to him about Stormy Daniels because that was what he tasked me with and that’s what I was working,” Cohen testified.

It is unclear what the alleged blackmail plot involving Tiffany was about.

Donald Trump, far left, watches as defense attorney Todd Blanche, at podium, cross examines Michael Cohen on the witness stand with Judge Juan Merchan presiding ( AP )

Cohen is the prosecution’s main, and final, witness in the trial where Mr Trump is accused of falsifying 34 business records to conceal the hush-money payments.

So far, he has testified to the jury that he had to get his former boss’s “sign-off” on everything he did – he says he did that when he paid Ms Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about the alleged affair between her and Mr Trump.

The jury previously heard from other witnesses that Cohen, Mr Trump and Mr Pecker engaged in a catch-and-kill scheme leading up to the election to prevent negative stories about Mr Trump from hurting his campaign.

Mr Trump denies the affair and has pled not guilty to the charges.

But Cohen testified the former president was aware of the payment and promised to reimburse him for the money he fronted to secure the deal with Ms Daniels.

Last week, Mr Blanche accused Cohen of lying about a phone call to Mr Trump’s bodyguard where he confirmed he paid Ms Daniels the $130,000.

Cohen remained adamant that the phone call was about the payments – though admitted other topics may have come up during it.