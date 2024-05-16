Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump’s defense attorney unleashed a furious line of questions to accuse Michael Cohen of lying about his testimony that he spoke to Mr Trump after finalizing a deal to pay Stormy Daniels hush money in 2016.

Todd Blanche, after spending several hours painting the former “fixer” as a serial liar, raised his voice and screamed from inside the courtroom after grilling him about a pivotal phone call that connected the former president to a conspiracy at the center of the case.

“That’s a lie!” he fumed on Thursday.

Mr Blanche had accused Cohen of calling Mr Trump’s bodyguard Keith Schiller to complain about harassing phone calls – not to provide his boss with an update on the plan to buy Ms Daniels’ silence.

Cohen appeared unmoved, answering simply that those prank calls were “part” of the conversation.

“Now your memory is that you were testifying truthfully on Tuesday, and you had enough time to update Mr Schiller about all the problems you were having with these harassing calls?” Mr Blanche fired back.

“I always run everything by the boss immediately,” Cohen said. “It could’ve just been me saying, ‘everything’s been taken care of, it’s been resolved.’”

In his testimony earlier this week, and phone records confirm, Cohen said he called Mr Schiller on 24 October, after he transferred $130,000 to Ms Daniels’s attorney as part of a deal to buy her silence.

Cohen said Mr Schiller handed the phone to Mr Trump.

A few days later on 28 October, on a phone call that lasted more than five minutes, Cohen told Mr Trump that “the matter was completely locked down and under control,” he said.

Defense attorney Todd Blanche opened his cross examination of the prosecution’s star witness on Tuesday with a burst of barely disguised contempt for his client’s former lawyer.

He asked Cohen if he remembered calling him a “crying little s***.”

Cohen, dryly, replied: “Sounds like something I would say.”

Before Blanche could finish his next question, about another of Cohen’s insults aimed at Trump’s attorneys, Justice Juan Merchan cut him off and called him to the bench out of earshot of the jurors and courtroom.

“Stop making this about yourself,” he told Blanche.

The hour that followed meandered from Cohen’s past praise for Mr Trump and his more recent insults, an attempt to paint Cohen as a fickle opportunist and serial liar out to save his own skin.

But Cohen had already told jurors that he was ashamed of his role as Mr Trump’s enabler, paid the price with a federal conviction and prison sentence, and has since told the “truth” about him. As Cohen said in a phrase that hung over the rest of afternoon on Tuesday, he was “deep in the cult of Donald Trump.”

Cohen is the sole witness who can directly link Mr Trump to the payments to Ms Daniels and a reimbursement plan that Cohen repeatedly explained was fraudulent.

National Enquirer editor Dylan Howard, who brokered deals to buy the silence of a Trump Tower doorman and a former Playboy model, warned Cohen several weeks before Election Day that allegations from Ms Daniels had resurfaced, according to Cohen.

The news was “catastrophic” for Mr Trump’s campaign, Cohen said on Monday.

After the story resurfaced on a gossip website, Cohen told Mr Trump that they should “take care of it,” he said.

“And he said, ‘Do it. Take care of it,” according to Cohen.

Time was running out, however. A deal with Ms Daniels’s attorney Keith Davidson was straining, and Mr Davidson was running out of patience with Cohen’s excuses. Ms Daniels was also shopping the story to The Daily Mail, according to messages shown in court.

Cohen met with Mr Trump, whose “friends” and “very smart people” told him to just pay Ms Daniels, according to Cohen.

“It’s $130,000, you’re a billionaire, pay it, there’s no reason to keep this thing out there,” Cohen said, recalling the advice from Mr Trump’s circle.

“He expressed to me, ‘Do it, meet with Allen Weisselberg and figure this out,’” he said on Monday.

This is a developing story