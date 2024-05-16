Trump trial live: Michael Cohen returns to face heated cross-examination as prosecution prepares to rest case
Former president’s estranged ex-attorney return to witness stand as prosecution’s final witness
Donald Trump’s hush money trial is back underway in Judge Juan Merchan’s Manhattan courtroom, with the defendant’s former “fixer” Michael Cohen on the witness stand for further cross-examination by the defence.
During his previous appearance on Tuesday, Cohen was challenged about his evolving attitudes toward his ex-boss, a series of colourful insults dished out on podcasts and social media and the idea that he has profited from publicly attacking the former president through merchandise sales.
The witness remained calm and steadfast during his testimony, also walking the jury through the strategy allegedly employed by Mr Trump’s inner circle to delay making the $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in October 2016 to buy her silence about the sexual encounter she claims he had with the politician in July 2006.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden capitalised on Wednesday’s recess day for the trial to challenge his predecessor to a pair of presidential debates, declaring: “Make my day, pal.”
Mr Trump readily agreed, responding: “Let’s get ready to Rumble!!!”, and the debates are now scheduled for 27 June on CNN and 10 September on ABC.
Alex Woodward is covering the trial from Manhattan Criminal Court.
It’s not in evidence but the exchange seems to be Rosenberg telling Cohen about the article, not about the indictment itself.
Blanche is trying to imply the DA’s office gave the newspaper and Cohen a heads-up before the indictment was unsealed to the public.
Blanche is repeatedly trying to ask whether Rosenberg told Cohen that Trump was being indicted or that he confirmed his indictment after The New York Times reported it before it was unsealed.
Lots of sustained objections.
Blanche: May I approach, your honor?
Judge Merchan: No.
Blanche: The texts you just read … were around the time you testified in the grand jury in this case? … You saw texts just now where you were going to hold Trump accountable, correct?
Objection. Sustained.
Do you recall whether prior to the indictment being unsealed the public learned that President Trump was going to be indicted? Did you yourself learn that President Trump was going to be indicted? You learned from the New York Times?
Cohen: Yes.
And Detective Rosenberg confirmed to you that the New York Times article was accurate?
Objection. Sustained.
Did Rosenberg confirm that it was done, to you?
Cohen: “I’m sorry, I don’t understand your question.”
“He identified a newspaper article.”
Cohen testimony resumes
Lead defence attorney Todd Blanche is starting with Michael Cohen’s discussion with Jeremy Rosenberg, an investigator with the District Attorney’s office, in early 2023.
Cohen is looking at some docs presented to him. Prosecution attorney Susan Hoffinger asks to approach the bench for a sidebar.
Now Cohen is shown some other documents, presumably messages he exchanged.
Hoffinger interrupts for voir dire, after Cohen says they are accurate messages. She asks them if large parts are redacted, removing the context.
“I believe so,” he says.
Hoffinger objects to their admission. Sidebar.
Objection sustained.
Judge Merchan says because of the Memorial Day holiday schedule coming up, we might be in here next Wednesday.
He’s asking jurors to let the court know over the next break if that messes up their schedules, so TBD.
Per the pool, Donald Trump said:
In fact, a lead person from the DOJ is running this trial. So Biden’s office is running this trial. This trial is a scam and it’s a sham and it shouldn’t happen.
This appears to be a reference to Matthew Colangelo, formerly a senior official at the US Department of Justice before coming to District Attorney of New York’s office in December 2022.
The gag order prevents him from speaking out against the DA’s staff with the intent to interfere with the trial... so, there that...
Judge Merchan: OK I apologize for all the whispering, I think we’re ready to get started.
Michael Cohen is back at the witness stand and the jurors are on their way in.
This is a relatively late start.
The air-conditioning is cranked, and the sidebar between Judge Merchan and the lawyers continues...
Trump is solo except for Necheles who is sitting on the other side of the defense table from him (there’s a big red chair between them), gentle murmuring in the overflow.
Boebert, Gaetz and Eric Trump have their heads down, presumably on their phones.
The sidebar has gone on for 18 minutes...
