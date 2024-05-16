Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Matt Gaetz invoked Donald Trump’s infamous call to the hard-right Proud Boys as the Florida representative showed up in court to back the former president during his hush-money trial.

“Standing back and standing by, Mr. President,” Mr Gaetz wrote on X as he shared an image of himself at the courthouse.

During one of his 2020 debates against now-President Joe Biden, Mr Trump called on the white supremacist group to “stand back and stand by,” declining to clearly condemn them and their role in violence across American cities that summer.

Mr Gaetz appeared in the courthouse alongside Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert on Thursday morning as two of 14 members of the former president’s entourage.

In 2020, the moderator of the first debate, Chris Wallace, asked Mr Trump whether he is “willing to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and they need to stand down”.

“I’m willing to do that,” Mr Trump responded. “Almost everything I see is from the left wing, not from the right-wing … I want to see peace.”

Mr Trump was pushed by Mr Wallace to condemn white nationalism, but Mr Trump asked for a name of a specific group, prompting Mr Wallace to mention the Proud Boys.

“Proud Boys, stand back and stand by, but I’ll tell you what ... somebody’s gotta do something about Antifa and the left because this is not a right-wing problem, this is a left-wing problem,” Mr Trump said at the time.

The Proud Boys describe themselves as a “Western chauvinist” group and it has been identified by the Southern Poverty Law Centre as a hate group. It was founded by Gavin McInnes, a VICE Media co-founder, in 2016.

Mr Gaetz and Ms Boebert appeared in court on Thursday to show solidarity with the former president as he faces 16 counts of falsifying business records. Shortly before the 2016 election, then-Trump fixer and now-witness for the prosecution Michael Cohen paid adult actor Stormy Daniels $130,000 to remain quiet about an alleged affair with Mr Trump in 2006. Mr Trump is then accused of having reimbursed Cohen and logging it as legal expenses. Mr Trump has denied the affair and pleaded not guilty.

Several Trump surrogates appear to have showed up to court to make similar attacks on the judge and others that Mr Trump was making before a gag order was handed down. Mr Trump violated the gag order several times and was eventually threatened with jail.

Previously, the Speaker of the House Mike Johnson travelled to New York to back Mr Trump, as did North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, and Ohio Senator JD Vance.

“I wonder if I’ll run into Judge Merchan’s daughter here in court today,” Ms Boebert wrote on X on Thursday morning.

“She’s probably too busy being paid millions and millions of dollars by Democrat campaigns all across the country and won’t be able to make it. She’s likely busy working for Shifty Schiff again today,” she added in reference to Adam Schiff, the California House Democrat running for the Senate seat vacated by the late Senator Dianne Feinstein.