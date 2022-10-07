Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A New Jersey man is facing hate crime charges for allegedly threatening to shoot an Amazon driver for entering his “racist neighbourhood.”

John Vincentini, 62, is accused of harassing the driver as he tried to make deliveries in Lacey Township at the Jersey Shore last month.

The Ocean City County prosecutor’s office says that Mr Vincentini blocked the driver in a cul-de-sac and asked him why he was in the area.

Prosecutors say he then asked the driver if he was aware he had entered a racist area and if he needed to go back to his vehicle to get his gun and shoot him.

The driver then left and called Lacey Township police.

The suspect turned himself in to authorities on 5 October and he has been charged with bias intimidation and terroristic threats.

Ocean City County prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said that intolerance would not be tolerated in the county.

“Individuals that employ hatred, intolerance, and prejudice with a purpose to intimidate will be investigated, and if warranted—prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.

The Independent has reached out to Amazon for comment.