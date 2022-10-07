New Jersey man charged with threatening Amazon driver for entering ‘racist neighbourhood’
John Vincentini accused of harassing driver as he tried to make deliveries in Lacey Township
A New Jersey man is facing hate crime charges for allegedly threatening to shoot an Amazon driver for entering his “racist neighbourhood.”
John Vincentini, 62, is accused of harassing the driver as he tried to make deliveries in Lacey Township at the Jersey Shore last month.
The Ocean City County prosecutor’s office says that Mr Vincentini blocked the driver in a cul-de-sac and asked him why he was in the area.
Prosecutors say he then asked the driver if he was aware he had entered a racist area and if he needed to go back to his vehicle to get his gun and shoot him.
The driver then left and called Lacey Township police.
The suspect turned himself in to authorities on 5 October and he has been charged with bias intimidation and terroristic threats.
Ocean City County prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said that intolerance would not be tolerated in the county.
“Individuals that employ hatred, intolerance, and prejudice with a purpose to intimidate will be investigated, and if warranted—prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.
The Independent has reached out to Amazon for comment.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.