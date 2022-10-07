Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

New Jersey man charged with threatening Amazon driver for entering ‘racist neighbourhood’

John Vincentini accused of harassing driver as he tried to make deliveries in Lacey Township

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Friday 07 October 2022 21:03
<p>New Jersey man, John Vincentini, was charged with a hate crime for allegedly threatening to shoot an Amazon driver for entering his “racist neighborhood.”</p>

New Jersey man, John Vincentini, was charged with a hate crime for allegedly threatening to shoot an Amazon driver for entering his “racist neighborhood.”

(OCPONJ)

A New Jersey man is facing hate crime charges for allegedly threatening to shoot an Amazon driver for entering his “racist neighbourhood.”

John Vincentini, 62, is accused of harassing the driver as he tried to make deliveries in Lacey Township at the Jersey Shore last month.

The Ocean City County prosecutor’s office says that Mr Vincentini blocked the driver in a cul-de-sac and asked him why he was in the area.

Prosecutors say he then asked the driver if he was aware he had entered a racist area and if he needed to go back to his vehicle to get his gun and shoot him.

The driver then left and called Lacey Township police.

Recommended

The suspect turned himself in to authorities on 5 October and he has been charged with bias intimidation and terroristic threats.

Ocean City County prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said that intolerance would not be tolerated in the county.

“Individuals that employ hatred, intolerance, and prejudice with a purpose to intimidate will be investigated, and if warranted—prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.

The Independent has reached out to Amazon for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in