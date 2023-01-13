Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The conman husband of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe threatened to kill her and a friend nearly a decade before she disappeared, according to a police report.

Ana Walshe phoned police in Washington DC in 2014 claiming that Brian Walshe had threatened to kill her and a friend, DC Metro police told CNN.

Ms Walshe, who was then known by her maiden name Ana Knipp, reported the death threat in August that year, according to an incident report.

The case was closed after she refused to cooperate with the police investigation, a spokesperson told CNN.

The 39-year-old mother — who was last seen at her Cohasset home in the early hours of 1 January — married Mr Walshe in 2015 and they have three sons together.

She was reported missing by co-workers at Tishman Speyer, a Washington DC real estate firm, on 4 January.

Mr Walshe, 47, was charged with misleading the police investigation on 8 January by providing false information about his actions in the days after her disappearance.

He has pleaded not guilty and is being held on $500,000 bond.

Ana and Brian Walshe were married in Serbia in 2015 and have three children together (Facebook)

Mr Walshe told investigators that his wife caught a ride share to Boston Logan International Airport at around 6am on 1 January to deal with a “work emergency”.

He said he visited his mother in Swampscott, about an hour north of Cohasset, went shopping at CVS and Whole Foods and spent time with his children.

A police report from the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington DC shows Ana Walshe (nee Knipp) claimed her husband had threatened to kill her (5 Investigates)

But according to a police affidavit, he went to a Home Depot on 2 January and purchased $450 worth of cleaning products.

Police said they found blood and a knife in the basement of their home, and have recovered a hacksaw and other items from a nearby refuse centre.

Mr Walshe was on home confinement awaiting sentencing for a art fraud scam in which he tried to sell two fake Andy Warhol paintings.

A massive law enforcement search for Ms Walshe is now in its ninth day.