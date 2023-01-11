Ana Walshe - latest: Missing mom’s calls revealed after husband arrested and police find hacksaw and hatchet
A desperate search is underway for missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe, whose husband is facing charges for hindering the police investigation into her disappearance.
Ms Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early hours of 1 January at her home in Cohasset.
Her husband Brian Walshe, a convicted arts fraudster, reported her missing on 4 January, telling police he last saw her when she left for the airport on New Year’s Day.
But Mr Walshe’s timeline of events came under intense scrutiny following his 8 January arrest for interfering with the investigation.
Prosecutors say they recovered a knife and blood from the basement of the couple’s home. Mr Walshe is also said to have purchased $450 in cleaning supplies the day after his wife’s disappearance, and allegedly searched the internet for tips for disposing of a body.
A development came in the case on Monday when police reportedly discovered blood, a hacksaw, hatchet and other items from a trash transfer site.
It’s since been revealed that Ms Walshe tried to contact her friends on the night she vanished.
Brian Walshe’s history of art fraud
Brian Walshe, 46, pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges in 2021 over allegations he took authentic Andy Warhol paintings from a friend in South Korea and used photographs and their documentation to sell fakes on eBay.
An FBI investigation was launched after a buyer agreed to purchase two paintings from Warhol’s “Shadows” series for $80,000 in 2016. After sending an assistant to collect the artwork, the paintings were found to have no authentication stamps and the canvas appeared to be new.
The owner of the paintings told agents that Brian Walshe had offered to sell the pictures for him, but after taking them with him he was then unable to contact the suspect.
Chilling items discovered at trash transfer site in search for Ana Walshe
Blood, a hatchet, a hacksaw, a rug, and cleaning supplies were discovered in trash bags at a transfer station on Monday in the search for Ana Walshe, according to reports.
A spokesperson for Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey addressed the trash transfer site search in a statement on Tuesday but did not specify what had been found.
“Search activity conducted north of Boston yesterday resulted in a number of items being collected which will now be subject to processing and testing to determine if they are of evidentiary value to this investigation. No detail on those items will be disclosed at this time,” spokesperson David Traub said.
‘In total, I spent 16 months with my son-in-law and I never noticed anything bad,’ mother of missing woman says
What we know about Ana Walshe’s disappearance
Massachusetts mother of three Ana Walshe was supposed to have commuted back to Washington DC on New Year’s Day where she works for a high-end real estate company.
But police say that there is no evidence she ever took a ride-share to Boston’s Logan Airport as planned and she has not been seen since the early hours of 1 January.
When her husband and bosses reported her missing on 4 January, a police search was launched in and around the family’s property in Cohasset, Massachusetts, as well as their home in Washington’s Chevy Chase neighbourhood.
Her husband, convicted art fraudster Brian Walshe, was arrested on 8 January on charges for hindering the police investigation after prosecutors say that traces of blood and a knife were found in the basement of her family home.
It later emerged that Mr Walshe searched the internet for “how to dispose of a 115-pound woman’s body”, two law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation told CNN, and bought $450 of items that included cleaning supplies, mops and tape from a nearby Home Depot store on 2 January.
