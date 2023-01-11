✕ Close Ana Walshe: Latest on the Missing Massachusetts mom

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A desperate search is underway for missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe, whose husband is facing charges for hindering the police investigation into her disappearance.

Ms Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early hours of 1 January at her home in Cohasset.

Her husband Brian Walshe, a convicted arts fraudster, reported her missing on 4 January, telling police he last saw her when she left for the airport on New Year’s Day.

But Mr Walshe’s timeline of events came under intense scrutiny following his 8 January arrest for interfering with the investigation.

Prosecutors say they recovered a knife and blood from the basement of the couple’s home. Mr Walshe is also said to have purchased $450 in cleaning supplies the day after his wife’s disappearance, and allegedly searched the internet for tips for disposing of a body.

A development came in the case on Monday when police reportedly discovered blood, a hacksaw, hatchet and other items from a trash transfer site.

It’s since been revealed that Ms Walshe tried to contact her friends on the night she vanished.