Colorado Springs shooting suspect charged with five counts of first-degree murder

A suspected gunman who allegedly opened fire in a LGBT+ bar in Colorado Springs has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, faces a total of 10 charges relating to the attack that left five dead and 25 more wounded at the bar Club Q on Saturday night, according to the The Gazette.

In addition to the murder charges, Mr Aldrich faces five counts of bias-motivated crimes causing bodily injury.

The suspect remains hospitalised and no date has yet been set for his first court appearance, The Gazette reports.

The charges are subject to change.

