Colorado Springs shooting suspect charged with five counts of first-degree murder
Anderson Lee Aldrich is also facing five counts of bias-motivated crimes causing bodily injury
A suspected gunman who allegedly opened fire in a LGBT+ bar in Colorado Springs has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder.
Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, faces a total of 10 charges relating to the attack that left five dead and 25 more wounded at the bar Club Q on Saturday night, according to the The Gazette.
In addition to the murder charges, Mr Aldrich faces five counts of bias-motivated crimes causing bodily injury.
The suspect remains hospitalised and no date has yet been set for his first court appearance, The Gazette reports.
The charges are subject to change.
Breaking more to come
