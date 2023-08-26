Andrea Vazquez – latest: LA County fire captain’s son Gabriel Esparza pleads not guilty to teen’s murder
Authorities say Whittier teen was ‘randomly targeted’ before being found dead in Moreno Valley
The son of a Los Angeles County fire captain has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and murdering a California woman who was shot and abducted from a park.
Gabriel Sean Esparza, 20, has been charged with multiple felonies including murder, kidnapping and attempted rape of 19-year-old Andrea Vazquez.
Mr Esparza entered a not-guilty plea when he made his first court appearance for the brutal slaying on Wednesday.
Prosecutors have formally filed seven charges against the suspect, according to a criminal complaint submitted in Los Angeles Superior Court.
These also include attempted murder, kidnapping to commit another crime, assault with intent to commit a felony, and two counts of attempted forcible rape.
Vazquez was randomly kidnapped on Sunday while in a car with her boyfriend in a Whittier park.
While Vazquez and her boyfriend were sitting in the parked car at Penn Park, an armed man approached them and began shooting. Vazquez’s boyfriend fled the scene and when he returned, he “discovered blood” near it and Vazquez was gone.
Vazquez’s body was found the following day in Moreno Valley.
A GoFundMe for the family of Andrea Vazquez has raised over $39,000 in memory of the 19-year-old who was the victim of a random violent act.
“I am asking all our friends and family to help my family with the tragic loss of our beautiful Andrea,” the GoFundMe creator, Diana Ortiz, wrote in the description.
“We appreciate all the love, prayer, and support during this time. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!”
Shortly after 20-year-old Andrea Vazquez was attacked and kidnapped, her sister Edlyn managed to track her location using Apple’s Find My iPhone feature and began following it.
However, she lost it a few minutes later.
“I tracked it to ... going down the 60. I started following it and the location stopped in Moreno Valley, and that’s the last known location that I have of her,” she said, according to ABC7.
Vazquez was later found dead in an open field in Moreno Valley, not far from where Edlyn said she tracked her location and the family found traces of blood.
“We’ve been here praying with my aunt and my uncle,” Diana Ortiz, a cousin of Vazquez, told FOX11 on Tuesday.
“Unfortunately, we were notified of Andrea being found. We are devastated. My uncle and my aunt are heartbroken. We have good strong family support so we are just here trying to process this, it’s hard. She was our baby cousin, just 19 years old. Such a senseless act, it shouldn’t have happened”
Police arrested Gabriel Esparza in connection with Andrea Vazquez’s death.
“This was a completely random act of violence, there is nothing to suggest that there was any kind of affiliation.” Whittier Police Department public information officer Thomas Mattson told Fox 11.
“The suspect just randomly picked someone who was hanging out at the park and committed this heinous act.”