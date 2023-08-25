Andrea Vazquez – latest: LA County fire captain’s son Gabriel Esparza pleads not guilty to teen’s murder
Authorities say Whittier teen was ‘randomly targeted’ before being found dead in Moreno Valley
Family reacts to death of Andrea Vazquez
The son of a Los Angeles County fire captain has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and murdering a California woman who was shot and abducted from a park.
Gabriel Sean Esparza, 20, has been charged with multiple felonies including murder, kidnapping and attempted rape of 19-year-old Andrea Vazquez.
Mr Esparza entered a not-guilty plea when he made his first court appearance for the brutal slaying on Wednesday.
Prosecutors have formally filed seven charges against the suspect, according to a criminal complaint submitted in Los Angeles Superior Court.
These also include attempted murder, kidnapping to commit another crime, assault with intent to commit a felony, and two counts of attempted forcible rape.
Vazquez was randomly kidnapped on Sunday while in a car with her boyfriend in a Whittier park.
While Vazquez and her boyfriend were sitting in the parked car at Penn Park, an armed man approached them and began shooting. Vazquez’s boyfriend fled the scene and when he returned, he “discovered blood” near it and Vazquez was gone.
Vazquez’s body was found the following day in Moreno Valley.
ICYMI: California woman shot and kidnapped from boyfriend’s car found dead
A California woman who was reportedly shot and abducted from her boyfriend’s car in a park near Los Angeles has been found dead, police have confirmed.
The body of Andrea Vazquez, 19, was discovered in an open field in Moreno Valley, not far from where her family say her phone last pinged and they found traces of blood.
The Independent’s Graeme Massie reports:
California woman shot and kidnapped from boyfriend’s car found dead
The body of Andrea Vazquez, 19, was discovered in an open field in Moreno Valley
Andrea Vazquez was kidnapped while sitting in a car with her boyfriend
The horror unfolded just after midnight on Sunday 20 August when Vazquez and her boyfriend were sitting in a car at Penn Park in Whittier, police said.
Her boyfriend told police that an armed suspect then approached their vehicle and “fired a weapon in their direction,” police said.
Vazquez’s boyfriend fled the scene and when he returned he discovered blood near his car and his girlfriend missing.
Vazquez has been kidnapped from the scene.
Officers were alerted to a shooting and kidnapping incident located at the “parking stalls area” at 13950 Penn Street in Whittier.
Vasquez’s sister, Edlyn, with whom she lives in Los Angeles, put out a plea on Facebook for the public’s help in finding her.
“My sister was shot and kidnapped at Penn Park,” she wrote.
“Her last location shows Moreno Valley. We don’t know her condition. Please I am begging, if anyone has information, or the heart to share this, please please contact me and repost.”
Vazquez’s body was found by police on Monday night. Her family was informed the following day.
Victim’s body found in vegetation field
Following Andrea Vazquez’s horror kidnapping, a huge search was launched to try to find the missing 19-year-old.
That search ended in tragedy on Monday 21 August when, at around 11.50pm local time, authorities combing the area of Moreno Valley made a gruesome discovery.
Police said that the teen’s body had been found in a vegetation field off Alessandro Boulevard and Merwin Street in Moreno Valley.
The investigation remains ongoing but police said that it appears that the attack on Vazquez and her boyfriend was “randomly targeted”.
Who is Andrea Vazquez’s alleged killer?
On Tuesday 22 August, police announced an update on the case as a suspect was taken into custody.
Detectives from the Whittier Police Department and the LADA Community Violence Reduction Team arrested Gabriel Esparza, a 20-year-old man and Whittier resident, in connection with the kidnapping and shooting of Vazquez.
Mr Esparza was taken into custody at his workplace in the city of Lakewood and booked into the Whittier Police Department jail on charges of murder and kidnapping.
He is being held without bail.
During his arrest, officers recovered a weapon and Esparza’s White Toyota Tacoma truck – which are believed to have been used at the time of the shooting.
“This relentless investigation and yesterday’s arrest were made possible by the dedication and commitment of our investigations division, with the assistance of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Downey Police Department, La Habra Police Department and the LADA Investigations Bureau Community Violence Reduction Team,” police said in a statement.
GoFundMe for Andrea Vazquez’s family tops $36,000
A GoFundMe for the family of Andrea Vazquez has raised over $20,000 in memory of the 19-year-old who was the victim of a random violent act.
“I am asking all our friends and family to help my family with the tragic loss of our beautiful Andrea,” the GoFundMe creator, Diana Ortiz, wrote in the description.
As of Thursday evening, the fundraiser had raised $36,000.
“We appreciate all the love, prayer, and support during this time. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!”
WATCH: Andrea Vasquez's family seeks justice
Andrea Vazquez’s family ‘completely destroyed’ by teen’s murder
Vazquez’s sister Edlyn Vazquez posted a tribute for the slain teen on Thursday.
“My sweet angel ... I’m completely destroyed. Words cannot describe this pain,” Ms Vaquez wrote on Facebook. “I love you with all my heart and my soul ... Until we meet again beautiful baby.”
Ms Vazquez had led public pleas for her sister’s safe return after she was kidnapped and shot over the weekend.
Vazquez’s remains were found by the Whitter Police Department in Moreno Valley on Monday night.
DA vows to seek justice for Andrea Vazquez
“Our hearts ache for the devastating loss of a young life. The heinous nature of this crime, involving the murder, kidnapping and attempted rape of an innocent young woman, shocks our community to its core,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement.
“My office will work tirelessly to hold Gabriel Esparza accountable for his callous actions against Ms. Vasquez and her partner. In these moments of profound sorrow, I send my deepest condolences to Ms. Vasquez’s family as they cope with this painful tragedy.”
Ambushed at an LA park, kidnapped and her body dumped in a field: What happened to Andrea Vazquez?
Andrea Vazquez was with her boyfriend at a California park when a gunman ambushed them and kidnapped the teen. The desperate search to save her has now ended in tragedy.
The Independent’s Faiza Saqib reports:
What we know about kidnap and murder of Andrea Vazquez
Andrea Vazquez was with her boyfriend at a California park when a gunman ambushed them and kidnapped the teen. The desperate search to save her has now ended in tragedy. Faiza Saqib reports
Andrea Vazquez’s alleged killer enters not-guilty plea
Gabriel Sean Esparza, 20, has been charged with multiple felonies including murder, kidnapping and attempted rape of 19-year-old Andrea Vazquez.
Mr Esparza entered a not-guilty plea when he made his first court appearance for the brutal slaying on Wednesday.
Prosecutors have formally filed seven charges against the suspect, according to a criminal complaint submitted in Los Angeles Superior Court.