Liveupdated1692788796

Andrea Vazquez – latest: Gabriel Esparza arrested for murder after kidnapping teen on date with boyfriend

Andrea Vazquez, 19, was kidnapped during a “random attack” over the weekend, the Whittier Police Department said

Andrea Blanco,Graeme Massie,Stuti Mishra
Wednesday 23 August 2023 12:06
Andrea Vazquez: Missing teen found dead

A missing California teen has been found dead following a violent kidnapping, police said.

The remains of 19-year-old Andrea Vazquez were found in a vegetation field in Moreno Valley.

Vazquez had been kidnapped over the weekend while she was in a car with her boyfriend in a Los Angeles park.

Detectives combing the area of Moreno Valley made the gruesome discovery on Monday night.

“At this time, it appears that Andrea Vazquez and male companion were randomly targeted by the suspect at Penn Park,” police said in a statement.

Gabriel Sean Esparza, 20, has been arrested in connection with the crime. Mr Esparza is facing charges of murder and kidnapping and is currently being held without bail.

Authorities said that Vazquez was shot at the parking stall area of Penn Park as she was sitting in a parked car with her boyfriend, who fled the gunfire.

When he returned to the vehicle, he “discovered blood” near it and Ms Vazquez was gone.

1692788400

Police say suspect arrested in Vazquez’s death had no connection to her

Gabriel Sean Esparza, 20, has been arrested in connection with the crime.

Mr Esparza is facing charges of murder and kidnapping and is currently being held without bail.

“At this time, it appears that Andrea Vazquez and her male companion were randomly targeted by the suspect at Penn Park,” Whittier police said in a statement.

Andrea Blanco23 August 2023 12:00
1692784800

Andrea Vazquez studied fashion design and was passionate about cosmetology

Vasquez was a fashion design student at Fullerton College and also worked at a mall in Cerritos.

Emily Martinez, a relative of Vazquez, told Fox News Digital before her body was found on Monday that the 19-year-old had been working with her sister Edlyn, who is a lash artist.

Ms Martinez had described Vazquez as a “beautiful person” who was liked by everyone who met her.

(Whittier Police Department)

Andrea Blanco23 August 2023 11:00
1692781200

Murder investigation will be presented to DA’s office on Wednesday

Whittier police said evidence suggested Vazquez’s kidnapping and shooting was random.

A weapon was recovered from the scene and officials are searching Mr Esparza’s car for evidence.

The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office on Wednesday.

Andrea Blanco23 August 2023 10:00
1692778509

Andrea Vazquez's sister managed to track her location, she says

Shortly after 20-year-old Andrea Vazquez was attacked and kidnapped, her sister Edlyn managed to track her location using the Apple’s Find My iPhone feature and began following it.

However, she soon lost it a few minutes later.

“I tracked it to ... going down the 60. I started following it and the location stopped in Moreno Valley, and that’s the last known location that I have of her,” she said, according to ABC7.

Vazquez was later found dead in an open field in Moreno Valley, not far from where Edlyn said she tracked her location and the family found traces of blood.

Stuti Mishra23 August 2023 09:15
1692775800

WATCH: Andrea Vazquez’s family had issued desperate pleas before tragic developments on Tuesday

Before Vazquez’s body was found on Monday night, her family pleaded with the public for information regarding her whereabouts.

Andrea Vazquez: Missing woman possibly kidnapped
Stuti Mishra23 August 2023 08:30
1692772243

All we know about Gabriel Esparza, the main suspect in Andrea Vazquez's death

Whitter Police Department say that they have arrested 20-year-old Gabriel Esparza as the main suspect in the case and charged him with murder and kidnapping.

Police said Mr Esparza, a Whittier resident, was arrested at his job on Monday in the city of Lakewood. He has since been booked into the Whittier Police Department and is being held without bail.

So far no motive has been discovered and officials believe Andrea Vazquez was "randomly targeted".

Investigators have recovered the weapon believed to have been used in the slaying, as well as the suspect’s vehicle, a 2013 White Toyota Tacoma truck, was also recovered.

Police say that the case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office on Wednesday.

Stuti Mishra23 August 2023 07:30
1692769562

What happened to Andrea Vazquez? All we know so far

The body of Andrea Vazquez, 19, was discovered in an open field in Moreno Valley, not far from where her family say her phone last pinged and they found traces of blood.

Officials say that her body was found late on Monday night and that the victim’s family were informed on Tuesday morning.

The victim was shot and kidnapped from Penn Park in Whittier after she had been sitting in a parked car with her boyfriend.

Investigators say that the boyfriend fled the gunfire and when he returned to the vehicle he “discovered blood” nearby and Ms Vazquez gone.

Whittier Police Department say that they have arrested 20-year-old Gabriel Esparza as a suspect in the case and charged him with murder and kidnapping.

So far there is no motive discovered behind the attack and officials believe she was "randomly targeted".

Vazquez was a fashion design student at Fullerton College and also worked at a mall in Cerritos.

Stuti Mishra23 August 2023 06:46
1692766808

‘We are just trying to process this,’ family say

“We’ve been here praying with my aunt and my uncle,” a cousin of Vazquez told FOX11 on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, we were notified of Andrea being found. We are devastated. My uncle and my aunt are heartbroken. We have good strong family support so we are just here trying to process this, it’s hard. She was our baby cousin, just 19 years old. Such a senseless act, it shouldn’t have happened”

Stuti Mishra23 August 2023 06:00
1692766800

California woman shot and kidnapped from boyfriend’s car found dead

The body of Andrea Vasquez, 19, was discovered in an open field in Moreno Valley, not far from where her family say her phone last pinged and they found traces of blood.

The Independent’s Graeme Massie reports:

California woman shot and kidnapped from boyfriend’s car found dead

The body of Andrea Vazquez, 19, was discovered in an open field in Moreno Valley

Andrea Blanco23 August 2023 06:00
1692765043

Police recover weapon used in attack

Police say they have recovered a weapon they believed is tied to the attack which killed Andrea Vazquez, 20.

Vazquez was attacked near the parking stalls of Penn Park in Whittier just after midnight on Sunday.

Police have also recovered her Esparza’s 2013 white Toyota Tacoma trunk.

Stuti Mishra23 August 2023 05:30

