✕ Close Andrea Vazquez: Missing teen found dead

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A missing California teen has been found dead following a violent kidnapping, police said.

The remains of 19-year-old Andrea Vazquez were found in a vegetation field in Moreno Valley.

Vazquez had been kidnapped over the weekend while she was in a car with her boyfriend in a Los Angeles park.

Detectives combing the area of Moreno Valley made the gruesome discovery on Monday night.

“At this time, it appears that Andrea Vazquez and male companion were randomly targeted by the suspect at Penn Park,” police said in a statement.

Gabriel Sean Esparza, 20, has been arrested in connection with the crime. Mr Esparza is facing charges of murder and kidnapping and is currently being held without bail.

Authorities said that Vazquez was shot at the parking stall area of Penn Park as she was sitting in a parked car with her boyfriend, who fled the gunfire.

When he returned to the vehicle, he “discovered blood” near it and Ms Vazquez was gone.