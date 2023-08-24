Andrea Vazquez – latest: Gabriel Esparza pleads not guilty to slaying teen on date with boyfriend
Authorities say Andrea Vazquez, 19, was ‘randomly targeted’
Family reacts to death of Andrea Vazquez
The son of a Los Angeles County fire captain has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and murdering a California woman who was shot and abducted from a park.
Gabriel Sean Esparza, 20, has been charged with multiple felonies including murder, kidnapping and attempted rape of 19-year-old Andrea Vazquez.
Mr Esparza entered a not-guilty plea when he made his first court appearance for the brutal slaying on Wednesday afternoon.
Prosecutors have formally filed seven charges against the suspect, according to a criminal complaint submitted in Los Angeles Superior Court.
These also include attempted murder, kidnapping to commit another crime, assault with intent to commit a felony, and two counts of attempted forcible rape.
Vazquez was randomly kidnapped over the weekend while she was in a car with her boyfriend in a Los Angeles park.
While Vazquez and her boyfriend were sitting in the parked car at Penn Park, an armed man approached them and began shooting. Vazquez’s boyfriend fled the scene and when he returned, he “discovered blood” near it and Vazquez was gone.
"At this time, it appears that Andrea Vazquez and male companion were randomly targeted by the suspect at Penn Park," police said in a statement.
Andrea Vazquez was with her boyfriend at a California park when a gunman ambushed them and kidnapped the teen. The desperate search to save her has now ended in tragedy.
Family is experiencing ‘grief and pain beyond description’
Officials say that her body was found late on Monday night and that the victim’s family were informed on Tuesday morning.
“This is not the outcome they wanted, but they do realize Whittier Police worked around the clock,” said Moses Castillo, a former LAPD detective and advocate for the family. “Their pain and grief is beyond description.”
The victim was shot and kidnapped from Penn Park in Whittier after she had been sitting in a parked car with her boyfriend.
Vigil held for Andrea Vazquez
On Tuesday evening, members of the community held a candlelight vigil for 19-year-old Andrea Vazquez who was kidnapped and killed on 20 August.
Friends, family and associates of Vazquez gathered in Penn Park, where she was last seen.
Police say suspect arrested in Vazquez’s death had no connection to her
Gabriel Sean Esparza, 20, has been arrested in connection with the crime.
Mr Esparza is facing charges of murder and kidnapping and is currently being held without bail.
“At this time, it appears that Andrea Vazquez and her male companion were randomly targeted by the suspect at Penn Park,” Whittier police said in a statement.
Read police’s latest statement on Andrea Vazquez case
Body of Andrea Vazquez found in vegetation field
Police in California said that the body of Andrea Vazquez was found in a vegetation field near Alessandro Boulevard and Merwin Street in Moreno Valley.
“Throughout the investigation, an ongoing search for Andrea Vazquez took place in large open land areas of Moreno Valley. At 11:50 p.m. on August 21, 2023, detectives located the body of Andrea Vasquez in a vegetation field off Alessandro Boulevard and Merwin Street in Moreno Valley,” police said in a statement.
Her body was found after she was kidnapped by a suspect.
Police say Andrea Vazquez was ‘randomly targetted’
Authorities in the Whittier Police Department said they believe the suspect who kidnapped and shot Andrea Vazquez was “randomly targetted.”
Vazquez was with her boyfriend in a parked car when the suspect approached them armed with a firearm.
“At this time, it appears that Andrea Vazquez and her male companion were randomly targeted by the suspect at Penn Park,” the statement from police read.
Timeline in Andrea Vazquez case
20 August
Sometimes after 12am: An armed suspect approaches Andrea Vazquez and a male companion in a parked vehicle in the parking stall of Penn Park. The suspect begins shooting and takes Vazquez.
21 August
3pm: Gabriel Esparza, 20, arrested in connection to the shooting and kidnapping of Vazquez
11.50pm: Detective locate the body of Andrea Vazquez in a field off of Alessandro Boulevard and Merwin Street in Moreno Valley
Sister of Andrea Vazquez posts tribute
It was a Sunday night and a young couple were sitting together in a car at a park near Los Angeles.
What happened next was something straight out of a horror movie – except this was real life.
A gunman suddenly opened fire on the couple before pulling 19-year-old Andrea Vazquez from the car.
Vazquez’s boyfriend escaped the gunfire but returned to the vehicle to find she had been kidnapped.
After an intensive one-day search, the harrowing incident culminated in despair as Vazquez’s body was found in a field and a suspect – who has no known connection to the couple – was arrested for her murder.
Fazia Saqib reports:
