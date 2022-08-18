Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Wendy’s employee has been arrested on murder charges in Arizona after he allegedly fatally punched an elderly customer who complained about his order.

Antonie Kendrick, 35, has been charged with second-degree murder for the attack that resulted in the death of a 67-year-old customer.

The incident happened around 4.45pm on July 26 at the Wendy’s located at 3020 N. Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. The victim, who has not been identified, reportedly started complaining when Mr Kendrick was taking his order, the Prescott Valley Police Department said in a statement.

Surveillance video obtained by local news station KOLD13 shows an employee believed to be Mr Kendrick coming out from behind the service counter and striking the customer in the head.

The elderly man lost consciousness and was transported to an area hospital. He succumbed to his injuries ten days later, on 5 August.

In the video, the customer can be seen hunching over the counter as his order is taken. Moments later, the older man seemingly signals that the order is incorrect when Mr Kendrick hands him three large frosties.

The victim is then seen eating his ice cream when his attacker approaches him from the side and sucker punches him. He falls to the floor and hits his head.

“It’s a guttural reaction and you feel pain for what’s happened, and you feel pain watching that video,” officer James Edelstein with Prescott Valley police told KOLD13.

The customer was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition and eventually died. Kendrick had initially been charged with aggravated assault before his charges were upgraded to second-degree murder.