Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A worker who was shot at a McDonald’s restaurant in Brooklyn during a dispute over cold fries has died.

Twenty-three-year-old Matthew Webb was shot in the neck by an angry customer outside the Bedford-Stuyvesant restaurant where he was an employee. Authorities confirmed on Friday that Mr Webb has been taken off life support, The New York Post reported.

Mr Webb, a resident of Queens, was allegedly shot by Michael Morgan, 20, on Monday after Mr Morgan’s mother was served cold fries, police said.

Footage obtained by police shows Mr Morgan engaging in a physical attack with Mr Webb, before shooting him. Mr Morgan fled the scene and tried to dispose of his clothes, prosecutors said.

Mr Webb was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where he was declared brain-dead shortly after.

The dispute on 1 August began when Mr Morgan’s mother, Lisa Fulmore, complained to employees at the store that her fries were cold. Staff reportedly began laughing at Ms Fulmore, who was on a video call with Mr Morgan, the Post reported.

The suspect then went to the restaurant and got into a fight with Mr Webb that ended with the fast-food worker being shot in the neck on the sidewalk.

Mr Morgan fled the scene but was later taken into custody. Ms Fulmore allegedly told police that her son told her “he gotta do what he gotta do,” according to the Post.

He confessed to Mr Webb’s killing and an unrelated homicide just a few blocks from the McDonald’s, prosecutors have said.

Mr Morgan was arraigned on Thursday and charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a loaded firearm. He is being held without bail. Charges are expected to be upgraded.

His girlfriend, Camellia Dunlap, who allegedly handed Mr Morgan the gun, has been charged with possession of a weapon She is being held on $50,000 bail.

Mr Morgan will also face charges for the killing of Kevin Holloman, 28, in 2020. Mr Holloman was killed in front of an apartment building on Herkimer St. near Rochester Avenue.

Gardenia Holloman, Mr Holloman’s sister, told The Daily News she was glad Mr Morgan was finally off the streets.

‘I am relieved but it will never bring my brother back,’ Ms Holloman said. ‘So it’s bittersweet.’