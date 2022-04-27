Arby’s fast food worker arrested for throwing hot grease at customer

A 50-year-old Arby’s fast food worker has been charged with assault for allegedly hurling hot grease at a customer.

The altercation happened on Sunday in Hueytown, Alabama, when the fast food worker and a customer were at the drive-thru, police said in a statement.

While it was not clear what caused the worker to throw the hot grease, the Hueytown Police Department named the employee as Shea Denise Peoples on Monday.

Ms Peoples was arrested at the scene and was later charged her with first degree assault. Her bond was set at $30,000 (£23,812) and she was later transferred to Jefferson County Jail.

The victim, a woman in her early 30s who has not been identified, suffered “second degree burns covering a large portion of her body”.

“Hueytown Fire and Rescue responded to provide medical treatment to the victim,” police said. “The victim was transported to UAB hospital for further treatment of their burns and there were no other reported injuries”.

“She is still recovering at UAB hospital,” police said of the woman, who reports said had filed a lawsuit against Arby’s and Alabama-based companies that operate the restaurant, court documents show.

The suit, which was for an undisclosed sum, did not include the name of a defence lawyer.

Arby’s, who operates more than 3,300 restaurants across the United States, said it had fired the employee and called her actions “reprehensible.”

The Independent has approached the Atlanta, Georgia, firm for further comment.

Hueytown is a suburb of Birmingham, Alabama.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.