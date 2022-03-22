Amber Alert issued for missing 14-year-old girl from Utah believed to be in ‘serious danger’
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old girl from Salt Lake County, Utah.
Unified Police Department officials said Areli Arroyo Osuna, 14, was last seen entering a black Nissan Altima driven by David Lopez, 20, on Monday.
The girl was initially believed to be a runaway, but is now believed to have in "serious danger."
The pair are believed to be headed towards Texas or Mexico.
Areli is 4 foot 7 inches tall and has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a denim jacket with jeans, black shirt, white Nike shoes and carrying a large white bag.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts or the whereabouts of Mr Lopez - who also goes by the name Amilsar Vaquez - is asked to call 385-468-9858.
