A high school principle in Arkansas has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of his wife, according to police.

Rocky Dodson, the 52-year-old principle of Omaha High School in Boone County, Arkansas, was arrested at the weekend in Omaha, a small town about 15 miles from Harrison and the Missouri state border.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release on Thursday that Mr Dodson’s arrest was the result of its investigation into the death of 36-year-old Amanda Dodson, his wife.

“In combination with the investigation and the medical examiner’s findings, evidence relating to a severe injury which caused her death was discovered,” said the sheriff’s office.

“As a result of the investigation, Amanda Dodson’s husband, identified as Rocky Dodson, has been charged for second-degree murder.”

No further details were released regarding the death of Ms Dodson.

Her husband is meanwhile being held by the Boone County Sheriff’s Department with a bond pending, and as Arkansas Online reported, has been placed on administrative leave.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office told KATV that Mr Dodson has been placed on administrative leave for the safety of students. As have staff and students been offered counselling

He also allegedly coached the Omaha High School boys basketball team.