Multiple people were injured in a shooting reported at an Arkansas grocery store on Friday afternoon.

The shooting was reported at the Mad Butcher market in Fordyce, about 70 miles south of Little Rock, around noon, according to local outlets.

Deputies said that a shooter has been contained, but the scene is still active. Among the victims shot was a police officer.

Video online showed a heavy police presence at the local grocery story.

Authorities have not released any other information or details on injuries or the number of shooters.