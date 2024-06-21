Multiple people injured in shooting at Arkansas grocery store: Live updates
A police officer was among the victims of the shooting, which was reported at the Mad Butcher market in Fordyce, about 70 miles south of Little Rock
Multiple people were injured in a shooting reported at an Arkansas grocery store on Friday afternoon.
The shooting was reported at the Mad Butcher market in Fordyce, about 70 miles south of Little Rock, around noon, according to local outlets.
Deputies said that a shooter has been contained, but the scene is still active. Among the victims shot was a police officer.
Video online showed a heavy police presence at the local grocery story.
Authorities have not released any other information or details on injuries or the number of shooters.
Graphic footage shows body lying in parking lot
In a video posted on Facebook by a member of the public at least 10 gunshots can be heard ringing out in the area.
Graphic footage, taken from afar, appeared to show a body lying in a parking lot.
The person who shot the video, Casey D. Rodriguez, said the location was the Mad Butcher.
“There’s somebody lying in the parking lot, shot,” Rodriguez says in the video.
‘At least eight’ injured in Arkansas ‘shootout’
At least eight people were wounded, including “at least one law enforcement officer,” in a shooting incident in Fordyce around noon, according to reports.
A Dallas County Courthouse employee told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at least four active shooters were involved in the incident.
It is currently unknown if all the shooters were accounted for.
The employee told the outlet said at least one of the victims was in critical condition, following the “shootout”.
A incident report said the incident involved two groups and “AR-15 style weapons” were used, according to the Southeast Arkansas Times.
