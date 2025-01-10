The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A suspected arsonist allegedly armed with a “flame-thrower” has been arrested as wildfires tear through the Los Angeles area.

The Department of Medical Examiner confirmed late on Thursday that the death toll from the blazes has now risen to 10, with nearly 10,000 structures devoured by flames, as five fires burned into a third night.

The so-called Kenneth Fire broke out north of the Palisades fire on Thursday, threatening homes near Calabasas and Hidden Hills, with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) saying it believed the blaze was started intentionally and confirming an arrest has been made.

open image in gallery The so-called Kenneth Fire broke out north of the Palisades fire on Thursday, threatening homes near Calabasas and Hidden Hills ( AP )

The Palisades Fire between Santa Monica and Malibu on the city’s western flank and the Eaton Fire in the east near Pasadena already rank as the most destructive in Los Angeles history, consuming more than 34,000 acres as well as many homes of celebrities, with the Palisades Fire just 6 per cent contained and the Eaton Fire 0 per cent contained.

Meanwhile, the Kenneth Fire expanded to 960 acres in a matter of hours on Thursday. As it continues to grow rapidly, below, The Independent details everything we know about the suspect arrested.

open image in gallery Fire crews battle the Kenneth Fire in the West Hills section of Los Angeles on Thursday ( AP )

What we know about the arrest made

Minutes after the Kenneth Fire broke out on Thursday, a man was reportedly restrained by citizens using rope and zip ties over allegedly attempting to light a fire in Woodland Hills.

He was later detained by police, Sean Dinse of the LAPD’s Topanga Division told KTLA 5, although authorities have not confirmed whether the man’s arrest has any connection with the wildfires.

“What we know right now is that the incident occurred here and about 20 to 30 minutes later, a suspect was detained by citizens,” said Mr Dinse.

The suspect was armed with a “propane tank or a flamethrower”, according to a local involved in the citizen’s arrest.

LAPD senior lead officer Charles Dinsel told NewsNation, around 20 to 30 minutes after the Kenneth Fire broke out, “A suspect was detained over in Woodland Hills area by citizens. It is being investigated as a crime.”

A resident called 911 to report a man allegedly trying to start a fire at the 21700 block of Ybarra road at around 4.30pm, according to sources speaking to DailyMail.com.

The suspect was reportedly arrested before being taken to Topanga station, although LAPD Drake Madison said: “We cannot confirm any connection to any fire at this time.”

open image in gallery The destruction left behind by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles on Thursday ( AP )

What we know about the suspect

Little is so far known about the suspect.

He is a homeless man aged in his 30s, according to Fox News. Other publications are reporting that he is believed to be in his mid-20s.

However, authorities have not revealed his identity.

Police investigating the fires are likely to disclose more details in due course.

What happens next

LAPD senior lead officer Charles Dinsel confirmed the Kenneth Fire is now being investigated as arson, with one person having been taken into custody.

When asked if he believed the fire was purposefully started, Mr Dinsel told NewsNation: “At this time, that’s what we believe, yes.”

However, he said there is currently no clear motive.

He added that there is a crime scene in place there, with the area closed off for further investigations.