Athena Strand: Body of missing 7-year-old girl found in Wise County, police say
Seven-year-old found dead two days after she went missing
The body of missing seven-year-old Athena Strand has been found in Wise county, Texas sheriff Lane Akin said at a press conference on Friday evening.
The Wise county sherrif also said a FedEx driver has been taken into custody. The driver, identified by police as 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is being held at the Wise County Jail on charges of capital murder and aggravated kidnapping.
“We want to send our condolences out to the family of Athena Strand. Her body was recovered about two hours ago, maybe three,” said Mr Akin told reporters.
The sheriff said Athena’s body was found about six miles away from her home. Horner had dropped off a package at the home at around the time the child was abducted, the sheriff said.
She was likely abducted from her driveway, about 200 yards away from the house.
Mr Akin said the suspect provided the police with two false locations, including an area of CR 4599 that was taped off by police on Friday afternoon, before leading police to Athena’s body.
Officials, however, did not describe a motive for the suspect.
More follows
