(Texas EQUUSEARCH)

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A desperate search is underway in Texas for a seven-year-old girl who vanished two days ago.

An Amber Alert was issued on Thursday for Athena Strand, who vanished the night before in Paradise.

According to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, the child was dropped off from school at her home in Paradise at 4.30pm on Wednesday. Her stepmother reportedly called police to report her missing around 6.40pm that day when she didn’t find Athena in her room after an argument.

Officials said during a press conference on Friday that the argument was not “unusual” and that the child “walked away” but didn’t come back.

It is believed her health and safety may be in danger and although foul play is not suspected at this time, an abduction has not been ruled out, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said.

Meanwhile, Athena’s mother, Maitlyn Presley Gandy, pleaded on social media for the public’s help.

“Athena didn’t walk away or disappear on her own. I will not give up or stop until I have Athena back,” Ms Presley wrote.