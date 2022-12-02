Jump to content

Liveupdated1670017110

Athena Strand update: Search for missing 7-year-old Texas girl continues as police say foul play not suspected

Athena Strand vanished from her home in Wise County on Wednesday

Graeme Massie
Friday 02 December 2022 21:38
(Texas EQUUSEARCH)

A desperate search is underway in Texas for a seven-year-old girl who vanished two days ago.

An Amber Alert was issued on Thursday for Athena Strand, who vanished the night before in Paradise.

According to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, the child was dropped off from school at her home in Paradise at 4.30pm on Wednesday. Her stepmother reportedly called police to report her missing around 6.40pm that day when she didn’t find Athena in her room after an argument.

Officials said during a press conference on Friday that the argument was not “unusual” and that the child “walked away” but didn’t come back.

It is believed her health and safety may be in danger and although foul play is not suspected at this time, an abduction has not been ruled out, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said.

Meanwhile, Athena’s mother, Maitlyn Presley Gandy, pleaded on social media for the public’s help.

“Athena didn’t walk away or disappear on her own. I will not give up or stop until I have Athena back,” Ms Presley wrote.

1670016932

Case transitioned from search to investigation, police say

At a press conference on Friday, authorities in Wise County, Texas, announced that the Athena Strand case was being transitioned from a search to an investigation.

Sheriff Lane Akin cautioned that foul play is not suspected at this time, but it is still in the realm of possibility.

Mr Akin said there is no evidence at this point to suggest that Athena was abducted, but that is also a possibility.

More than 300 volunteers have been assisting a large group of police officers in the search in the 48 hours since Athena vanished.

Dog teams, helicopters and thermal imaging are also being used.

Athena was last seen wearing a shirt, jeans with flowers on the pockets and brown boots.

On the whole, details about her disappearance remain sparse.

Megan Sheets2 December 2022 21:35
1670016340

Who is Athena Strand?

Seven-year-old Athena Strand has been missing from her home in Paradise, Texas, since Wednesday (30 November).

An Amber Alert was issued for her the following day after she was reported missing by her stepmother, according to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office.

The stepmother made the report around 6.40pm Wednesday when she found Athena was not in her room following an argument.

Officials said during a press conference on Friday that the argument was not “unusual” and that the child “walked away” but didn’t come back.

It is believed her health and safety may be in danger and although foul play is not suspected at this time, an abduction has not been ruled out, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said.

“Then stepmom went to fix dinner, came back to get Athena, and Athena wasn’t in her room,” Mr Akin said.

The Independent’s Andrea Blanco has more:

Authorities continue to hunt for missing 7-year-old Texas girl

Athena was last seen wearing a grey and black long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and brown boots

Megan Sheets2 December 2022 21:25

