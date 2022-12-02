Athena Strand update: Search for missing 7-year-old Texas girl continues as police say foul play not suspected
Athena Strand vanished from her home in Wise County on Wednesday
A desperate search is underway in Texas for a seven-year-old girl who vanished two days ago.
An Amber Alert was issued on Thursday for Athena Strand, who vanished the night before in Paradise.
According to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, the child was dropped off from school at her home in Paradise at 4.30pm on Wednesday. Her stepmother reportedly called police to report her missing around 6.40pm that day when she didn’t find Athena in her room after an argument.
Officials said during a press conference on Friday that the argument was not “unusual” and that the child “walked away” but didn’t come back.
It is believed her health and safety may be in danger and although foul play is not suspected at this time, an abduction has not been ruled out, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said.
Meanwhile, Athena’s mother, Maitlyn Presley Gandy, pleaded on social media for the public’s help.
“Athena didn’t walk away or disappear on her own. I will not give up or stop until I have Athena back,” Ms Presley wrote.
Case transitioned from search to investigation, police say
At a press conference on Friday, authorities in Wise County, Texas, announced that the Athena Strand case was being transitioned from a search to an investigation.
Sheriff Lane Akin cautioned that foul play is not suspected at this time, but it is still in the realm of possibility.
Mr Akin said there is no evidence at this point to suggest that Athena was abducted, but that is also a possibility.
More than 300 volunteers have been assisting a large group of police officers in the search in the 48 hours since Athena vanished.
Dog teams, helicopters and thermal imaging are also being used.
Athena was last seen wearing a shirt, jeans with flowers on the pockets and brown boots.
On the whole, details about her disappearance remain sparse.
The Independent's Andrea Blanco has more:
