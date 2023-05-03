Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One person has been killed and multiple others have been injured in what police have called an "active shooter situation" in Midtown Atlanta.

"We are aware of multiple people injured. No suspect is in custody," the Atlanta Police Department wrote on Twitter.

Later, police confirmed one person had died in the mass shooting.

"Three have been transported to the hospital for treatment and a fourth has been pronounced deceased on scene," police tweeted. "Officers are actively searching for the suspect and any other victims."

Here's everything we know about the shooting in Atlanta:

The shooting

Helicopter footage captured by WXIA-TV showed there were dozens of police on the scene of the shooting, which reportedly took place in the area of 110 W Peachtree St NW, according to police.

The shooting took place at Northside Hospital, according to the medical facility.

“Northside Hospital is cooperating with law enforcement following the shooting at our midtown #Atlanta location earlier this afternoon. We urge people in the area to shelter in place and follow instructions from law enforcement on the scene,” the hospital said in a tweet.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said he was aware and monitoring the situation while keeping in communication with law enforcement.

Five schools in the Atlanta Public Schools system have been placed on lockdown, and will remain on lockdown until further notice. The schools advised parents to stay home and that they will dismiss the students when police advise it is safe.

Police received reports on Wednesday afternoon that shots were fired in Midtown Atlanta. Responding officers found at four people were wounded in the attack, and required hospitalisation. One person was found dead at the scene of the attack.

Annie Eaveson, who lives in an apartment complex near the scene of the attack, told CNN that her building was placed on lockdown.

“The apartment came on the intercom telling us to stay in our apartments,” she said. “I saw two people taken out on stretchers. Waves of armored officers went inside in shifts almost. You can see medical professionals huddled up in offices.”

Atlanta police warned locals to avoid the area until further notice.

The suspect

Police released a photo of the suspect who appears to be a young to early-middle age Black man wearing a grey hoodie, black pants, grey and white sneakers, a white medical mask, and what appears to be a tan tactical bag over his abdomen.

The suspect was identified by police as Deion Patterson, 25. They warned he was armed, dangerous, and advised the public not to approach him if they see him.

“Based on our preliminary investigation, these are photos believed to be of the active shooter. Anyone with any information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call 911,” Atlanta police said in a tweet. “The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.”

Police told CNN that the suspect is someone they are familiar with, but have not provided further details.