Atlanta shooting – live: Suspect at large after one dead and more shot in Georgia
At least one person is dead and three others injured after gunman opened fire near an Atlanta hospital
At least one person is dead and three others are injured and a suspect remains at large following a shooting in downtown Atlanta, according to law enforcement.
The Atlanta Police Department reported an “active shooter situation” around 12:42pm near Northside Hospital Medical Midtown. People in the area have been instructed to shelter in place.
“The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached,” according to police.
Police released surveillance images of a person believed to be a suspect, wearing a blue medical face mask, a dark hooded sweatshirt and a backpack while carrying what appears to be a handgun.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said his office remains in close contact with police and continues to advise people to shelter in place.
There have been at least 189 mass shootings in the US within the first five months of 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
The organisation considers a mass shooting as an incident in which a “minimum of four victims shot, either injured or killed, not including any shooter who may also have been killed or injured in the incident”.
Atlanta police have reported that one person was fatally shot near a downtown hospital facility shortly before 1pm ET.
Three others were sent to nearby hospitals.
Atlanta Police Department released the following images of a person believed to be responsible for killing at least one person and injuring three others on Wednesday:
One person was shot and killed and three injured inside a building in midtown Atlanta and an “active shooter” remains on the loose, police in the city have confirmed.
