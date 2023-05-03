(Atlanta Police)

At least one person is dead and three others are injured and a suspect remains at large following a shooting in downtown Atlanta, according to law enforcement.

The Atlanta Police Department reported an “active shooter situation” around 12:42pm near Northside Hospital Medical Midtown. People in the area have been instructed to shelter in place.

“The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached,” according to police.

Police released surveillance images of a person believed to be a suspect, wearing a blue medical face mask, a dark hooded sweatshirt and a backpack while carrying what appears to be a handgun.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said his office remains in close contact with police and continues to advise people to shelter in place.

There have been at least 189 mass shootings in the US within the first five months of 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive.