Deion Patterson, the suspect in a shooting at a hospital in Atlanta, Georgia which left one woman dead and four others wounded, has been taken into custody, police have said.

The arrest of the 24-year-old Coast Guard veteran comes more than eight hours after the suspect allegedly opened fire inside a waiting room on the 11th floor of the Northside Hospital building in midtown Atlanta.

The suspect was taken into custody by law enforcement at an apartment complex in Cobb County at around 7.45pm ET after a series of sightings in the area.

Deion Patterson (Atlanta Police)

Mr Patterson, who has a military background, had originally attended a medical appointment at the building on Wednesday at which he was accompanied by his mother, reported CNN.

Law enforcement sources told the broadcaster that Mr Patterson was unhappy with the care he was receiving from the Department for Veterans Affairs and was seeking to change it.

APD Chief Darin Schierbaum said earlier on Wednesday that the woman who died was 39, while the other four wounded women are aged 25, 39, 56 and 71.

Heavily armed law enforcement officers rushed to 1100 West Peachtree Street Northwest, which is a Northside Hospital facility, on Wednesday lunchtime as the violence unfolded.

All of the victims were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, which is a level 1 trauma centre.

The suspect is in custody. A press conference will take place at 8:15p. — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 4, 2023

Dr Robert Jansen told reporters at a press conference that three of the victims transported to the hospital were in critical condition, with one person in surgery.

One of the patients was admitted with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and another with a wound to the arm, according to the hospital. A third critical patient was shot in the face and required an interventional radiology procedure, says CNN.

The Coast Guard said in a statement on Wednesday that the suspect “entered the Coast Guard in July 2018 and last served as an Electrician’s Mate Second Class. He was discharged from active duty in January 2023.”

During Wednesday afternoon the hunt for the suspect moved from midtown Atlanta to the suburbs of Cobb County, with a vehicle that it is believed he was in found at a car park.