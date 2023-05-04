Atlanta shooting – live: Suspect arrested after stealing truck and being spotted by undercover officer
Police hunting for Deion Patterson after violence unfolded at city’s Northside Hospital Medical Midtown
Atlanta-area police arrested Deion Patterson, 24, on Wednesday, who is accused of fatally killing one person and wounding another four in a mass shooting at a local hospital.
Police were able to track Mr Patterson after flagging a license plate number from a pickup truck he stole from a Shell garage.
They later used the plate number to track the man via traffic cameras as he headed to Cobb County.
A 911 call from the area alerted police that the man was hiding in a pool area near a condominium complex.
Officers arrest Mr Patterson, a recently discharged Coast Guard veteran, without incident.
Mr Patterson’s mother told The Daily Beast her son was struggling with his mental health.
Police used digital billboards to help capture Atlanta shooting suspect
Police used digital billboards as part of their search for a man suspected of shooting at least five people at an Atlanta-area hospital on Wednesday.
Atlanta law enforcement announced a suspect had been captured on Wednesday evening.
Local media reports the arrest took place at the Waterford Place Condominiums in Cobb County.
Shooter was reportedly unhappy with VA care
Deion Patterson, a discharged Coast Guard veteran, was unhappy with the care he was receiving from the Department of Veteran Affairs and was seeking new treatment, his mother informed investigators, an APD source told CNN.
Mr Patterson allegedly killed one woman and wounded four others in a waiting room on the 11th floor of the medical building in midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
Barking dogs allegedly tipped police off about shooting suspect
After an hourslong manhunt, barking dogs were what ultimately helped police find the gunman accused of shooting five people at an Atlanta hospital.
Witnesses told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution police were already on their street at a condominiuim complex in Cobb County when a woman named Christy Colwell told officers about a local pool and washhouse deep in the woods.
“I thought that would be a great place for someone to hide out until dark,” Ms Colwell told the paper. “Ten seconds later, (police) came running back to us, told us to get on the grass, and then all of a sudden there were 30 police cars all heading down there.”
Technology played ‘huge role’ in arrest of shooting suspect
Advanced surveillance technology played a “huge role” in capturing the gunman wanted for shooting five people at an Atlanta hospital on Wednesday.
Officials said a key break in the case came when investigators spotted a license plate number on a vehicle the gunman allegedly stole.
“Those tools are what really got us the clues we needed to make this successful,” Cobb County police chief Stuart VanHoozer said during a press conference on Wednesday.
The police official said officers checked multiple locations including a construction site as they accumulated information about the suspect, believed to be Deion Patterson.
Eventually, Mr VanHoozer said, an undercover officer confronted the suspect, and officers were able to swoop in and arrest him without incident.
APD chief praises ‘capable, confident’ response
Atlanta police officials are praising police for swiftly capturing an individual wanted for shooting five people at a local hospital.
Atlanta police chief Darin Schierbaum called the investigation a “capable, confident” response.
“In this most dire of cistumstances you have shown what you do daily,” he said.
Atlanta police officials said they were able to locate the suspect after flagging a license plate number on a pickup truck he stole as he fled the scene into Cobb County.
Atlanta mayor thanks police after mass shooting suspect apprehended
“Law enforcement have taken the suspect into custody thanks to the highly trained police officers,” Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens said during a press conference on Wednesday. “We were able to bring this supect into custody wiuthout further harm.”
“Not only did law enforcement bring this man into custody, they also kept our community safe during an enormously tense afternoon and evening.”
As shootings continue, US states further loosen gun laws
Many US states continue to weaken their gun laws, even as mass shootings rage on.
As we reported in March, in the weeks before six people, including three nine-year-old children, were fatally shot inside a Nashville school, Tennessee lawmakers considered several pieces of legislation to loosen restrictions on firearms.
The proposals were introduced two years after Republican Governor Bill Lee signed a bill into law that makes it easier for people to openly carry handguns in the state without a permit. Tennessee is one of 25 states with a permitless concealed carry law, a measure that has been rapidly adopted by lawmakers across the US as part of what right-wing activists have called a “constitutional carry” movement in recognition of the Second Amendment.
The same year Tennessee’s legislation was signed into law, lawmakers approved similar measures in Arizona, Iowa, Montana, Texas and Utah. In 2022, lawmakers passed similar bills in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana and Ohio. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida is expected to sign a similar measure into law this year after its passage in a GOP-controlled legislature.
Read Alex Woodward’s full report.
Tennessee is among half of US states with permitless concealed carry law
State lawmakers are pushing legislation to expand the state’s ‘constitutional carry’ law while under scrutiny for a surge in gun deaths over the last decade
Were ‘mess up’ meds to blame for Atlanta shooting?
Atlanta mass shooting suspect Deion Patterson was angry at his “messed up” medication before he allegedly killed one woman and injured four others at a hospital in the city.
The suspect, who used to serve in the US Coast Guard, remains on the loose and a massive manhunt is underway after police warned that the 24-year-old is “considered armed and dangerous.” “DO NOT approach him,” tweeted Atlanta Police Department as they identified him.
The suspect, who has a military background, had originally attended a medical appointment at the building on Wednesday at which he was accompanied by his mother, reported CNN.
During the appointment he became agitated, pulled out a handgun and allegedly started shooting, a police source told the news network.
Graeme Massie has the full story.
Hunt for gunman as one dead and more wounded in Atlanta shooting
Atlanta Police Department release multiple images of gunman from inside medical building
Shooting suspect seen being arrested
A news helicopter captured footage of Atlanta-area police arresting a suspect wanted for shooting at least five people, one fatally, at a Midtown hospital on Wednesday.
An 11Alive news crew captured live images of a man, potentially Deion Patterson, being apprehended at a condominium complex in Cobb County.
The station also reports that Mr Patterson was seen wandering the complex with an exposed weapon, and that he had a previous marijuana posession on his record.
Suspect arrested in Atlanta shooting
Deion Patterson, the suspect in a shooting at a hospital in Atlanta, Georgia which left one woman dead and four others wounded, has been taken into custody, police have said.
Follow our breaking news coverage here for all the latest information.