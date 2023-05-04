✕ Close Atlanta shooting: Police set up cordon as suspect still at large

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Atlanta-area police arrested Deion Patterson, 24, on Wednesday, who is accused of fatally killing one person and wounding another four in a mass shooting at a local hospital.

Police were able to track Mr Patterson after flagging a license plate number from a pickup truck he stole from a Shell garage.

They later used the plate number to track the man via traffic cameras as he headed to Cobb County.

A 911 call from the area alerted police that the man was hiding in a pool area near a condominium complex.

Officers arrest Mr Patterson, a recently discharged Coast Guard veteran, without incident.

Mr Patterson’s mother told The Daily Beast her son was struggling with his mental health.