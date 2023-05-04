Atlanta hospital mass shooting victim identified as CDC worker

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The woman who was killed during a mass shooting in Atlanta on Wednesday has been identified as a worker at the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the agency.

Amy St Pierre, 38, was killed after Deion Patterson, 24, allegedly open fired in the waiting room of the Northside Hospital in Midtown Atlanta.

He allegedly shot Ms St Pierre and wounded four other women. Ms St Pierre died at the scene, according to police.

The other women who were wounded are Lisa Glynn, Georgette Whitlow, Jazzmin Daniel, and Alesha Hollinger, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, citing Mr Patterson's charging papers. They are reportedly still in critical condition, according to Grady Health Chief Medical Officer Dr Robert Jansen.

A CDC spokesperson confirmed in a statement that Ms St Pierre was an employee, and that the agency "is deeply saddened by the unexpected loss of a colleague killed today in the Midtown Atlanta shooting. Our hearts are with her family, friends, and colleagues as they remember her and grieve this tragic loss,” according to the paper.

Ms St Pierre was remembered on Twitter by one of her friends, who vowed to honour the advocacy work the woman did in life.

"She was my friend. My neighbor. My comrade. A forest defender. A mom. A wife. She deserved better. Her sweet kids and husband deserved better. I’m so sorry, Amy," her friend, Shannon, wrote on Twitter. "We honor you by fighting for change."

Shannon said that "Amy quietly supported local and regional movements for social Justice for years."

"She was one of the most politically rigorous, gigantic hearted humans I ever got the privilege to learn from and throw down with," she wrote. "The ripples of her generosity will be here with us forever."

Mr Patterson allegedly fled the scene on foot after the shooting, and was later arrested after an hours-long manhunt. He has been charged with murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

The suspect's mother, Minyone Patterson, is a nurse and accompanied him to the hospital, she told the Associated Press. She said that her son had “some mental instability going on” from medication he received from the Veterans Affairs office.

Amy St Pierre, a mother, social justice advocate, and worker at the US CDC, was killed during a mass shooting in Atlanta (screengrab/Facebook)

Mr Patterson was formerly a member of the US Coast Guard.

Ms Patterson said her son had requested Ativan but was given something different.

“Those families, those families,” Ms Patterson told the Associated Press, crying. “They’re hurting because they wouldn’t give my son his damn Ativan. Those families lost their loved ones because he had a mental break because they wouldn’t listen to me.”