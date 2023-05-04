Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One person was killed and multiple others were injured in a mass shooting on Wednesday in Midtown Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department announced on Wednesday evening a suspect in the shooting had been apprehended.

Here's everything we know about the shooting in Atlanta:

The shooting

Helicopter footage captured by WXIA-TV showed there were dozens of police on the scene of the shooting, which reportedly took place in the area of 110 W Peachtree St NW, according to police.

The shooting took place at Northside Hospital, according to the medical facility.

“Northside Hospital is cooperating with law enforcement following the shooting at our midtown #Atlanta location earlier this afternoon. We urge people in the area to shelter in place and follow instructions from law enforcement on the scene,” the hospital said in a tweet.

The suspect in the Atlanta shooting was in the waiting room of a medical centre when he shot five women, killing one of them, the Atlanta Police Department Chief Darin Schierbaum has said.

Five schools in the Atlanta Public Schools system were placed on lockdown. The schools advised parents to stay home and that they will dismiss the students when police advise it is safe.

Annie Eaveson, who lives in an apartment complex near the scene of the attack, told CNN that her building was placed on lockdown.

“The apartment came on the intercom telling us to stay in our apartments,” she said. “I saw two people taken out on stretchers. Waves of armored officers went inside in shifts almost. You can see medical professionals huddled up in offices.”

Atlanta police warned locals to avoid the area until further notice.

The suspect

Police arrested a suspect at a condo complex in Cobb County on Wednesday evening, after spotting suspect Deion Patterson earlier in the day on a Department of Transportation traffic camera.

The Daily Beast managed to reach Mr Patterson’s mother, who told them the VA had given him medicine that affected his judgement.

“The damn VA gave him some messed up medication. And all he wanted was an Ativan,” his mother, Minyone Patterson, told The Daily Beast.

He was reportedly with his mother at Northside Hospital for an appointment when he began shooting.

Crime Stoppers announced there was a $10,000 reward for information leading to the location and arrest of Mr Patterson, according to Fox News.

Mr Patterson had a previous case of marijauna posession on his record, and was discharged from the Coast Guard in January, 11Alive reports.

The arrest

After an hourslong manhunt, barking dogs were what ultimately helped police find Mr Patterson.

Witnesses told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution police were already on their street at a condominium complex in Cobb County when a woman named Christy Colwell told officers about a local pool and washhouse deep in the woods.

“I thought that would be a great place for someone to hide out until dark,” Ms Colwell told the paper. “Ten seconds later, (police) came running back to us, told us to get on the grass, and then all of a sudden there were 30 police cars all heading down there.”

Advanced surveillance technology also played a “huge role” in capturing the gunman, police said on Wednesday.

Officials said a key break in the case came when investigators spotted a license plate number on a vehicle the gunman allegedly stole.

“Those tools are what really got us the clues we needed to make this successful,” Cobb County police chief Stuart VanHoozer said during a press conference on Wednesday.

The police official said officers checked multiple locations including a construction site as they accumulated information about the suspect.

Eventually, Mr VanHoozer said, an undercover officer confronted the suspect, and officers were able to swoop in and arrest him without incident.

After the shooting

Grady Health System’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Robert Jansen confirmed the hospital had received four individuals for treatment following the attack. Three are in critical condition. A fourth is still in the emergency department, and the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

“We were anticipating up to 12 patients,” he said. “Fortunately we only received four but we were completely prepared for it.”

Atlanta City Councilman Amir Farokhi called for tightened gun controls after the shooting in his district on Wednesday.

“I hope APD apprehends the shooter quickly,” Mr Farokhi told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “My heart hurts for those injured and the family of the deceased. Gun violence has become a daily occurrence in our country.

“We cannot let it become normalized. The time is past due for common sense gun reform. We all deserve to feel safe everywhere.”