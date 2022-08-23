Two victims killed in Atlanta shooting identified
Suspect was detained at city’s international airport
Officials in Atlanta, Georgia, have reportedly named two people killed in a shooting in Midtown while one other victim remains hospitalised.
Michael Shinners, 60 and Wesley Freeman, 41, were identified by the medical examiner for Fulton County on Monday as the two victims killed in the shooting earlier that morning, according to 11Alive.
Shinners was one of two people shot at an apartment on 1280 West Peachtree St, Atlanta police said. Freeman was shot at a different building more than a mile away, on 1100 Peachtree Street.
One other person, who has not been named, remains in hospital in an unknown condition after being shot at the same building as Shinners, who was reportedly a manager at the apartment block where he lived.
The suspect, who was arrested at Atlanta’s international airport in the early hours of Monfay, was identified by reports as Raïssa Kengne, an security manager who allegedly named Shinners and Freeman in a series of social media posts and a lawsuit alleging a conspiracy against her, reports said.
The Independent has contacted the medical examiner’s office for further comment.
More follows
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.