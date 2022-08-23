Political analyst fired from news network for calling Trump ‘orange face’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A political analyst and commentator has been fired by a news network for referring to Donald Trump as “orange face” on air.

Bill Crane, who has worked with ABC affiliate WSB-TV, was let go for his remarks made during the channel’s 6pm ET Action News broadcast as they did not reflect “unbiased reporting and analysis”, the Atlanta-based network said in a statement on Monday.

WSB-TV vice president and general manager Ray Carter said in the statement on Monday that Mr Crane had “uttered remarks not aligned with our commitment for fair and unbiased reporting and analysis”.

“As a result, we’re ending our relationship with Mr Crane, effective immediately.”

“We value the trust we’ve fostered for decades with our viewers, and we continue working hard to earn and maintain that trust,” he further said.

Mr Crane, who has worked with the network since 2006 said in a social media statement that that he was answering a question about the Fulton County District Attorney’s office investigating Mr Trump’s efforts to overturn electoral results from the 2020 election in Georgia.

“I offered that it is part of Democratic Party strategy to keep President Trump’s fantasy of a stolen election in play, as well as to keep his orange face looming large as a Bogeyman to increase Democratic voter turnout, even though Donald Trump is NOT on the ballot anywhere in 2022,” he was quoted as saying in his statement by The Atlanta Journal Constitution.

“The Orange Face comment was found to be extremely offensive by some WSB-TV viewers. Calls followed to the switchboard, as well as social media posts, texts and emails,” he added.

“I’m sure that strong supporters of the former president find that offensive,” he said.

“And I do apologise for that, as the comment last night and other instances were not meant to offend.”

Mr Crane had previously provided political analysis for 11Alive from 2000 to 2006.

He also writes a syndicated news column called “One Man’s Opinion” that is seen in many small local papers in Atlanta.

In his statement, he added that he could have been more politically correct.

He said that “perhaps in my verbiage I certainly could have been a bit more PC [politically correct]. I would like to think part of the reason I have been able to do this for 22 years in a top 10 media market is that I call the hard balls and strikes on either side, and attempt to do so with a bit of humor, sarcasm, the occasional pun and tongue in cheek.”