300 classified documents have been seized from Mar-a-lago, report claims

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Former president Donald Trump reportedly went through multiple boxes of presidential documents himself, The New York Timesreported late on Monday evening.

The Times reported that the initial batch of documents that the National Archives retrieved in January included more than 150 documents that were marked as classified, which led to the FBI executing a search warrant of Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida earlier this month.

The federal government reportedly recovered a total of 300 classifed documents since Mr Trump left the White House, multiple sources told The Times. Similarly, the extent to which a large number of documents remained at his home for an extended period of time suggests the careless nature that Mr Trump or his aides handled the information within them.

A person briefed on the matter said that the documents Mr Trump turned over in January included some related to the FBI, the CIA and the National Security Agency and that Mr Trump went through them personally.

By the end of the search earlier this month, officials had left with 26 boxes, including 11 boxes marked as classified.

The former president says he had a “standing order” to declassify material that left the White House, but no information has surfaced that he declassified material. The National Archives spent reportedly spent much of last year trying to retrieve documents from Mr Trump related to his presidency.

The FBI executed the search warrant earlier this month, which led to Republicans vocally criticising the bureau. Attorney General Merrick Garland said that he “personally approved” the search warrant for the president’s home.