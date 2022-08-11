Jump to content
Attorney general Garland personally approved search warrant for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home

Eric Garcia
Thursday 11 August 2022 20:47
(Independent)

Attorney General Merrick Garland said that he personally approved the decision to seek a warrant so that the FBI could search former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

The attorney general made a statement on Thursday afternoon regarding the FBI executing a search warrant on the former president’s estate. He said in his statement that Department of Justice had filed a motion in the Southern District of Florida to unseal the warrant.

Mr Garland said that the department does not make decisions like this lightly.

“Where possible it is standard practice to seek less intrusive means as an alternative to a search and to narrowly scope any search that is undertaken,” he said.

