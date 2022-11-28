Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A former Virginia State Police officer has been accused of “catfishing” a teenage girl before killing her mother and grandparents at a home in California, authorities say.

Austin Lee Edwards, 28, was killed in a gunfight with police outside of Los Angeles after driving across the country to meet the youngster on Friday (25 November).

Investigators from Riverside Police Department say Edwards met the girl online and deceived her using a false identity before getting her personal information.

Here’s what we know about the terrifying and tragic case:

Who is Austin Lee Edwards?

Edwards, of North Chesterfield, Virginia, previously worked for the state police and a sheriff’s department in the state.

Police say that he set fire to the home of the victims in Riverside before leaving the scene with the girl on Friday. Later that day he was shot and killed by deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department after they found him with the girl.

Officials say that law enforcement was initially called to the home after a man and a girl were seen arguing on the street near a car.

Investigators believe that Edwards parked his car in a neighbour’s driveway before walking into the girl’s home and killing her grandparents, Mark Winek, 69, his wife, Sharie Winek, 65, and their 38-year-old daughter Brooke Winek.

Victims Sharie and Mark Winek and their daughter Brooke Winek, 38 (Riverside Police Department )

Officers arrived at the scene and found the victims in the front entryway to the home, which had been set on fire.

First responders “determined they were victims of an apparent homicide,” police said.

Edwards completed his training at the Virginia State Police Academy in January 2022 and was employed by the agency as a trooper.

He was then hired by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on 16 November 2022 and was in orientation to join the patrol division.

“It is shocking and sad to the entire law enforcement community that such an evil and wicked person could infiltrate law enforcement while concealing his true identity as a computer predator and murderer. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Winek family, their friends, officers, and all of those affected by this heinous crime,” said Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis.

The agency says that there were no red flags or issues raised during the hiring process.

Riverside Police Chief Larry Gonzalez said that the incident was “yet another horrific reminder of the predators existing online who prey on our children.”

“If you’ve already had a conversation with your kids on how to be safe online and on social media, have it again. If not, start it now to better protect them,” said Chief Gonzalez.