Man arrested for swinging axe on New York subway train

Police have arrested a man who allegedly swung an axe on a crowded New York City subway train.

The New York Police Department says Steve Hunt, 46, was on a train pulling into Penn Station around 4.25pm on Tuesday when he brandished the medieval weapon.

Mr Hunt and another passenger had reportedly gotten into an argument, which grew more heated as the train approached the station. Incensed, Mr Hunt allegedly pulled an axe out of his backpack and began swinging it.

When the train reached Penn Station, other passengers ran out the doors and called out to some nearby police officers, who ordered Mr Hunt to drop the axe. He complied.

The officers then arrested Mr Hunt. He has been charged with attempted aggravated harassment, attempted menacing, criminal possession of a weapon, and disorderly conduct.

Violent incidents on the subway system have been on the rise over the past year, as ridership has collapsed during the coronavirus pandemic.