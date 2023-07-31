Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In 2020, Lindsay Shiver posted a wedding photo on Instagram about her “perfect marriage” to a former Auburn University football player. But their relationship may not have been as picture perfect as it seemed.

Their relationship looked like a modern-day romance: football player meets beauty pageant queen. Mr Shiver played as a deep snapper for Auburn’s football team from 2006 to 2008, before signing with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons. And before becoming Mrs Shiver, Lindsay Shirley was named Miss Houston County in 2005.

“So thankful for that fitness class 13 years ago that brought us together and all of the love, laughter, and life we have created ever since! I love you babe,” she wrote in the 2020 post. “Cheers to many more.”

Three years after toasting to “many more,” Lindsay Shiver was accused of plotting to murder Robert Shiver.

The couple – with their three kids – had a home in the Bahamas, according to the Thomasville Times-Enterprise. That’s where Ms Shiver met Terrance Bethel, the outlet reported.

“On July 16, 2023 at Abaco, while being together did, with a common purpose agree to commit an offense, namely the murder of Richard Shiver,” a police report obtained by the outlet said.

According to court documents, Robert Shiver filed for divorce on 5 April, and his wife subsequently filed counterclaims. But it wasn’t until 28 July, that his soon-to-be ex-wife would be accused of plotting his killing.

Bahamas investigators found out about the alleged plot in a roundabout way. According to Bahama Court News, officials were looking into a suspect for an unrelated break-in at Grabbers Bed Bar & Grill. WhatsApp messages on the suspect’s phone revealed the murder plot.

Three people were arrested: Mrs Shiver; her alleged 28-year-old lover, Mr Bethal; and 29-year-old Faron Newbold, purported to be the hired hitman. They were arrested in Abaco, and the three were then flown to Nassau, where they are currently being held in custody. They were not required to enter a plea, Bahama Court News reported.

The trio appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley on Friday, according to the Thomasville Times-Enterprise. They are scheduled to appear in court again on 5 October.

Although the pair appears to not follow each other anymore on social media, their descriptions are still in-sync. Mrs Shiver’s Instagram bio reads, “Mom to the Shivertrio,” while Mr Shiver’s reads, “Dad to the trio!”

The former football player has worked at Senior Life Insurance Company since 2009, where he serves as executive vice president, according to the company website.