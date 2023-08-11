Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Georgia mother accused of allegedly scheming to have her former football player husband killed by a hitman has broken her silence to complain: “It’s been really tough.”

Lindsay Shiver spoke out after being released from prison on bail following her arrest for allegedly trying to kill Robert Shiver, a former Auburn University football player, with the aid of her alleged 28-year-old lover, Terrance Bethel, and the alleged 29-year-old hired hitman Faron Newbold.

The 36-year-old mother of three told the New York Post after being let out on a $100,000 bond that she “really can’t say too much right now,” at the advice of her attorneys. “It’s been hard. But I can’t speak about it,” Ms Shiver added.

She was spotted in the Bahamas—where she is mandated to stay until her next court date in October—wearing an ankle monitor, a white Nike hat, black workout pants, a grey hoodie, and a Lululemon crossbody bag.

When the outlet asked Ms Shiver if she thought her case had been blown out of proportion, she nodded.

“Now I’m having issues with my car,” she told the newspaper. “I have to deal with that now on top of everything else. But I really can’t say anything more. I’m sorry. Thank you for being respectful.” She then drove off to a condo she is leasing, the publication noted.

She is currently driving a rented Kia sedan, the Post noted.

The trio were arrested following WhatsApp messages that were uncovered during an unrelated investigation of a local bar break-in. One message, sent from Ms Shiver, allegedly said “kill him” with a photo of her husband of 13 years.

Mr Bethel previously told DailyMail.com that he believed the messages were sent “out of frustration,” and insisted to the publication that the charges would be dropped, adding that he believes the entire case has been overblown and misunderstood.

The pair are in the middle of a contentious divorce, however. Not only are they each seeking custody of their three young children, but they are also both seeking full use of their $2.5m Georgia mansion.

Mr Shiver is said to have filed for divorce in April for “adulterous conduct,” after he found out his wife was having an affair. Speaking through her attorneys, Ms Shiver has denied the claim: “Any extramarital relationship defendant has had was during the parties’ separation and legally condoned by husband.”

Ms Shiver’s lawyers previously accused her husband of cutting her off financially. “The parties… have an overall expensive lifestyle in general,” her lawyer admitted, adding, “Suddenly, [her] husband is not permitting wife to use the jet or have access to funds.” The couple’s next divorce hearing is reportedly set for 31 October.