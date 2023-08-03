Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Auburn football player Robert Shiver, whose wife Lindsay Shiver was charged with plotting to murder him, helped her and her alleged accomplices post bail.

On 21 July, Lindsay Shiver, 36, her alleged lover Terrance Bethel, 28, and the purported hired hitman Faron Newbold, 29, were charged with plotting to murder the former football player.

After their application for emergency bail was rejected on 28 July, the prosecution withdrew an objection to the trio’s release after hearing from Mr Shiver, according to Bahama Court News. All three of the accused were granted emergency bail on 1 August.

According to Fox News, the three have been held at the Fox Hill Prison – the only detention centre in the Bahamas – since their arrest. Ms Shiver was granted $100,000 bail, and is required to wear an ankle monitor and stay in the Bahamas until her next court date: 5 October.

The other two men each posted $20,000 bail, Bahama Court News reported, and also must wear monitoring devices. Mr Bethel and Mr Newbold will also be required to check in at the Marsh Harbour Police Station three times a week before 6pm. The men were also forced to stay in the Bahamas, as they had to surrender their travel documents.

The accused will have to stay in detention until the court approves their bonds, the outlet said.

Mr Shiver posting bail for his wife is a shocking turn of events as the Shivers are in the midst of a contentious divorce and custody battle over their three children. In addition to their home in the Bahamas, the couple also have a mansion in Georgia valued at $2.5m, which the pair are also arguing over.

Mr Shiver filed for divorce for “ adulterous conduct ,” according to reports, while attorneys for Lindsay Shiver denied the affair, writing: “Any extramarital relationship defendant has had was during the parties’ separation and legally condoned by husband.”

The next divorce hearing will be held on 31 October, Fox News previously reported.